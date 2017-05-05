44 Scotland Street: Catching up

The day ahead promised to be busy. Domenica had correspondence to deal with and, after that, she had arranged to meet her old friend, Dilly Emslie, for coffee at Glass & Thompson, on Dundas Street. That would take her until twelve, when she would return to Scotland Street to prepare a light lunch for Creative Scotland’s visiting delegation of pygmies from the forests of Ruanda. Domenica had hoped that Angus would help her to entertain these visitors, but he had asked to be excused on the grounds that his time with his sitter was limited and he needed to make as much progress with the portrait as possible.

Dilly, however, had offered to stand in. “I’ll help you rustle up something,” she said. And then, after a short pause, she enquired what the guests would like to eat.

“I’m not sure,” replied Domenica. “I took advantage of being at Valvona & Crolla the other day and asked the young man at the counter whether he had any ideas, but he didn’t. He thought pasta might be a good option, as long as I didn’t serve too piquant a sauce.”

“Do you think they might be vegetarian?” asked Dilly.

“Highly unlikely,” replied Domenica. “Traditionally they’re hunter-gatherers, and as a general rule the hunting bit of that precludes vegetarianism. I’ve decided to go for mushroom risotto, with a side salad with bits of chicken in it. If they’re vegetarian they can leave the chicken – but I don’t think they will be.”

She met Dilly at Glass & Thompson just before eleven. They saw one another fairly frequently, but even with regular meetings, there was still seemed to be a lot to be caught up on. There were the doings of mutual friends – innocent and unremarkable, for the most part, but with the occasional frisson of excitement. There was news of Scotland Street, and there, of course, Domenica had a substantial report to make.

“Irene Pollock,” Domenica began.

There was a sharp intake of breath from Dilly.

“Yes,” continued Domenica. “That’s what most of us feel.”

“An impossible woman,” said Dilly. “That poor little boy of hers.”

“Little boys,” corrected Domenica. “She has the two. Bertie, who’s goodness on wheels, and wee Ulysses who apparently brings up whenever he sees his mother. There are the two of them now.”

Dilly vaguely remembered a story about Ulysses being lost. “Didn’t she …”

“Lose him?” interjected Domenica. “Yes, she left him in his pram outside Valvona & Crolla and he was carted off to the council emergency nursery. She had to go and retrieve him from the social workers – and you can imagine what that was like. Social workers can be very disapproving of anybody …”

“As can the Government,” observed Dilly.

“Ah yes,” said Domenica. “The named person legislation. Can you believe it? Can you believe that they’re insisting that every child in Scotland should have a sort of official guardian – because that’s what it amounts to. Can you conceive of a better way of insulting parents?”

“I suppose they mean well,” said Dilly.

“Well, anyway,” continued Domenica. “They went to collect little Ulysses from the nursery and she was given a lecture by the social workers. She didn’t take that too well, I gather. And when they got back to the flat they found they had the wrong baby. They’d been given a girl instead. Further panic.”

“What a discovery,” said Dilly.

“Yes, indeed. And now Irene has announced that she’s going off to Aberdeen to do a PhD under the supervision of Dr Hugo Fairbairn. He was the psychotherapist who was inflicted on poor little Bertie for years and years.”

Dilly thought of something. “Named psychotherapists,” she mused. “Do you think the Scottish Government will move on to insisting that we all have named psychotherapists allocated to us – just in case?”

“Don’t joke about it,” warned Domenica, semi-seriously.

“Aberdeen,” mused Dilly. “Is she going to live up there?”

“Apparently so.”

There was a silence. Then Dilly asked, “And the boys?”

Domenica raised an eyebrow. “They’re staying with the father – with Stuart. His mother, whom I know and like, by the way, is renting a flat round the corner. She’s agreed to come and look after the children while Irene is off in Aberdeen, with that Fairbairn character …” Domenica lowered her voice. “…Who is, according to Angus, her lover. He says it’s the talk of the Cumberland Bar.”

“Well!” exclaimed Dilly.

“And there’s more news from Scotland Street,” said Domenica. “Remember Antonia Collie? My former neighbour.”

“The one whose flat you bought and incorporated into yours?”

“Yes,” said Domenica. “She came to Italy with us, you may recall, and went down with Stendhal Syndrome in the Uffizi Gallery. Honestly, you should have seen her. Apparently, Stendhal Syndrome occurs when you’re exposed to too much great art. She was positively foaming at the mouth and had to be carted off to hospital. She was discharged into the care of a community of nuns and she eventually joined them as a sort of lay sister. Not a fully-blown nun – more a plainclothes version.”

Dilly remembered meeting a nun at a dinner party in Heriot Row. “Didn’t one of them end up coming to Scotland? One of the Italian nuns?”

“Exactly,” said Domenica. “That was Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. She turned up in Scotland Street and decided that she liked Scotland. She stayed. She became quite the social success – all the best parties and so on.”

“She was rather good at aphorisms, wasn’t she?’ asked Dilly.

“Oh, terrific,” replied Domenica. “She had an aphorism for every occasion. Shatteringly trite, of course, but people loved them.”

“We hear so few these days,” said Dilly. “People seem inhibited about coining aphorisms.”

“Not her,” said Domenica. “Not Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna.”

“Well, Antonia’s come back,” said Domenica. “She’s bought a small flat in Dundonald Street, and she’s already taken up residence – with Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna.”

“Is she still working on her lives of the Scottish saints?”

“I believe so, although apparently she’s taking an interest in levitation now. She’s interested in saints who were reported to levitate. St Joseph of Copertino, for instance, who travelled quite long distances, apparently – horizontally. Rather more interesting than our Scottish saints.”

“Who were more down to earth,” said Dilly.

“Hah!” said Domenica. “But anyway, that’s the news from Scotland Street.” She looked at her watch. “We must be back there by twelve,” she said. “The Creative Scotland people are coming at twelve-thirty, and we must be ready.”

“What will we talk about?” asked Dilly.

“Oh, I’m sure there’ll be all sorts of things to discuss. I’ve lived with hunter gatherers before, you know, and they tend to be utterly charming people, with lots to say.”

After further conversation, they finished their coffee, paid the bill, and then made their way back to the Scotland Street for the much-anticipated cultural exchange with their unusual visitors.