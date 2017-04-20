44 Scotland Street: At the Italian chapel

Two weeks later the manager of the anglers’ hotel gave them both a day off.

There was a break in the hotel’s bookings, with one set of guests leaving the day before another large party arrived.

Illustration: Iain McIntosh

“You boys have been doing a good job,” he said. “Go fishing.”

They both laughed. Even David had had enough.

They caught the post bus to the other end of the island and got off at St Mary’s Holm, a small village on the edge of Scapa Flow. “Now?” said Angus.

David pointed. “Over there. You can just see it. That low white building.”

“Everything’s low here,” said Angus. “The houses look as if they want to burrow back into the land.”

“The wind!”

“And no trees!”

“The wind!”

They walked slowly along the road that led to an island causeway. On the other side, barely a few hundred yards away, was the island of Lamb Holm, and on it the small building David had pointed out.

“See those?” said David, “They’re called the Churchill Barriers. They built them to keep U-boats out during the War. They managed to sneak in at the beginning and get our ships. The Italians built these – Italian prisoners.”

Angus looked up at the sea. The wind had risen again, and there were waves against one side of the barrier. “Aren’t you glad,” he asked, “that you weren’t around then?”

“Why?”

“Oh, everything,” said Angus. “Having to join the navy, for example. Having to be in a ship on that …” He gestured towards the sea, “Knowing that there was somebody out to sink you, to kill you.”

“And nobody wants to kill us now?”

Angus shook his head. “Not immediately. They’re not actually hunting us down.”

“I suppose you’re right,” said David. “I imagine they didn’t think about it too much. You did your duty. You just did it, like everybody else.” He paused. “How brave would you have been?”

Angus smiled. “Not at all. I expect I would have been scared stiff.”

“I don’t think so,” said David.

“I do.”

They walked the rest of the way in silence – each alone with his thoughts. Angus thought of the sea, and of its colour, a blue that shaded into emerald in the shallows. And then there the land itself, with its intense Orcadian green and the greys of the stone dykes, stretching across the fields in the gentle curve of the hillsides. And black rock at the edge of the sea; angular black rock. There would be a palette for this place, he thought, that would be different from the palette he used for other parts of Scotland.

Once on Lamb Holm they had only a short distance to walk to reach their destination.

“The Italian chapel,” said David.

Angus looked at the building before them. It had been built around a curved tin Nissan hut of the sort used in older military camps. The façade, which was only slightly higher than the low-slung hut, would not have been out of place in an Apennine village: a white church front, pillars to each side of the front door, with a small arched recess for a bell. It was very small.

Angus felt awed. “They built this while they were prisoners? Here … in the middle of nowhere?”

David smiled. “Yes. The prison camp was over there.” He pointed to the field behind the chapel. “That was full of these huts. They’re all gone now. This is all that’s left.”

They went inside. The arched roof had been painted with tromp-l’oeil brickwork and stone arches. Behind a screen of elaborate metalwork, an altar had been set against the back wall of the hut; a mural showing the Madonna and Child, along with saints and angels as envisaged by the Italian imagination, formed the backing of the altar.

David went forward to the screen. He crossed himself. Angus caught his breath. It had not occurred to him.

“You’re Catholic?”

David nodded. “Yes. Should I have told you?”

“Not at all.”

David moved forward. “Look at these lovely paintings.”

Angus winced. It was typical Mediterranean religious art; overstated, sentimental, naïve.

David noticed. “You don’t like the subject? Does it offend your Presbyterian soul?”

Angus tried to make light of it. “Some people like this sort of thing.”

David looked serious. “But these men were so far from home. They were just trying to create something that would remind them of their past – trying to make something beautiful.”

Angus reassured him. “Oh, I can see that. And, look, I understand what this means.” He paused. “Do you want me to leave you here for a few minutes?”

David looked amused. “So that I can pray?”

“If that’s what you want.”

David shook his head. “I haven’t been to Mass for over a year. I stopped when I was eighteen – when I left school.”

“I see. So you no longer believe?”

“Not in all this,” said David. He pointed to the saints. “Yet for me it’s still the thing I don’t believe in, if you see what I mean. It’s where I’m from, I suppose.” He stared at the mural behind the altar. “I think this place is all about forgiveness.”

Angus frowned. “Why do you say that?”

David did not answer. “We should be getting back,” he said. “We’re going to have to hitch back to Kirkwall.” And then he said something that Angus did not at first understand, but came to do so years later. “The Church doesn’t really want me, you know.”

They left, and fifteen minutes later were in the back of a chicken farmer’s van, heading for Kirkwall. When they arrived back at the anglers’ hotel, they walked down the staff corridor to the rooms they occupied at the back of the building. David stopped. “Thanks for today, dear friend.”

Dear friend. “That’s all right. I enjoyed myself too.”

“It’s going to rain tomorrow.”

Angus made a gesture of acceptance. “It always does.”

The next day, heavy squalls moved across the loch, whipping the water into white-topped wavelets. A recently arrived angler, impatient to begin fishing, persuaded David to take him out in one of the boats; no trout would take a fly in that wind, but he was determined. In the middle of the loch, a gust of wind tipped the boat and David and his charge fell in. They might have drowned, but David was a strong swimmer and dragged the fisherman to the shore.

He was blamed, and dismissed by the manager. “I cannot have you risking the lives of our guests.”

Angus said goodbye to him in the car park behind the hotel. David was on the point of tears, ashamed and embarrassed. Angus put his arms around him. “Dear friend,” he said.

And now, with this mention of Orkney, so many years later, he thought of all this, of the trip to the Italian Chapel; of forgiveness; of friendship; of the future that takes the present away from us.