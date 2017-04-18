44 Scotland Street: An invitation to an encounter

In his studio, a short walk from Scotland Street, Angus Lordie settled behind his easel, his palette on a table beside him, the paint upon it small extrusions of freshly squeezed colour. The smell of stand oil and turpentine hung in the air – a smell as suggestive as that which pervades a bakery or a coffee shop. If smells are redolent of place, then this one transported Angus back to those echoing studios at the Edinburgh College of Art where, as a student, he struggled with the frustration of not being able – yet – to achieve on canvas the effects he yearned for. It had all been so exciting in those days; the world lay before him with all its possibilities. He would use his Art College postgraduate scholarship to go to Paris, perhaps to Rome; his work would be fêted, dealers would lay siege to his studio; there would be glamorous women to accompany him to openings, hanging on his every word, basking in his reflected glory.

He smiled at the thought. Every young man must think the same – must believe that something significant will happen to him, before slowly it dawns on him that life, after all, is going to be a routine, undistinguished affair. Not that Angus worried about that any more. He still entertained thoughts of painting the really great picture – the work that would be described as his masterpiece – but this painting steadfastly failed to materialize, and now, in moments of honesty, he knew it never would. If he was to make a statement about the world, then it would not be in the form of a painting, but in a few lines of the poetry that he wrote when the spirit moved him. People told him that his poems made them think – and few people said that about his paintings. Of course, portraits were not really expected to challenge; a portrait was intended to capture something rather than create it.

His mahl stick with its leather-covered tip, an accoutrement as reassuring to a portrait-painter as a baton is to a conductor – or a field marshal – lay on the floor beside him, as yet unremarked upon by the man seated in the chair before him. Sitters were usually curious about the stick and its uses; Angus would demonstrate, although he used it to steady himself only relatively infrequently as he rarely experienced the muscular strain that could come from hours of holding a paint brush.

He was seated directly in front of the canvas, but in such a position as to make it possible for him to see the sitter without craning his neck. The look of the portrait painter is a very particular one; he gazes rather than glances – it is an unashamed assessment, a scrutiny, much like the stare of a doctor examining a patient for diagnostic clues.

Angus had discovered that the portraitist’s gaze could be disconcerting; a few reacted by looking tense, others adopted a fixed expression – a mask of rectitude that betrayed the existence of guilty secrets. Still others, it seemed, coped by pretending that they were somewhere else altogether.

Then there was the issue of conversation. Angus preferred not to talk too much, as the face of one involved in conversation was too volatile for portraiture. He wondered why few – if any – portraits show people in the act of talking, and had concluded that a portrait that showed the sitter speaking would be oddly unsettling – the viewer would be excluded from the other side of the conversation. This would kill the intimacy of the encounter between viewer and subject; none of us feels comfortable in the company of one whose attention is directed elsewhere.

“A portrait should invite you into an encounter with the subject,” pronounced his tutor at Art College. “Let me repeat that, Mr Lordie, because it may be the best piece of advice you’ll ever be given: a portrait is an invitation to an audience.”

But now, with the canvas ready for his attentions, he looked at the man before him, and noticed the small scar on the side of his face. The sitter, a middle-aged man with thick, wavy hair, suddenly fingered his cheek. It was as if he had noticed the attention, and for a moment Angus felt embarrassed.

“It happened a long time ago,” said the man. “When I was a student.”

Angus dipped his brush into a small circle of paint on the palette. “You were at Heidelberg? A duelling scar?”

The man laughed. “Heavens, no. Nothing dramatic, I’m afraid – a bicycle accident in Orkney, when I was a student – more than thirty years ago.”

Angus painted a tentative line on the canvas. “Strange,” he said. “I was there as student too – also about thirty years ago.”

“I was working on an archaeological dig – as a volunteer,” the man said. “We were digging up a broch. I was staying in Stromness and I used to ride up from there to the dig. Coming back to Stromness– you know, on one of those summer evenings when it never really gets dark – I hit something in the road. It was a rock, I think; it had probably toppled off one of those stone dykes and then rolled down a bank. Not a big rock – something the size of a tennis ball, I think. Anyway, I went flying off the bike and ended up in a barbed wire fence.”

Angus made a sympathetic noise. “Very painful.”

“Oddly enough, it didn’t bother me too much. They took me into Kirkwall and stitched me up. It left my distinguished-looking scar, though.”

“Of course.”

“Which you mustn’t ignore.” He paused. “You don’t do improvements, I take it?”

Angus laughed. “If asked. I’m happy enough to remove double chins. There’s a lot you can do with shadows.”

“Not necessary. I’m not vain – or at least, I hope I’m not.” A pause. “Does anybody actually ask for a portrait for himself – I mean, does anybody actually commission a picture for his own glorification?”

“You’d be surprised,” said Angus.

The sitter was reflected on this. Then he said, “What is it about Orkney?”

Angus hesitated. “The rain?” he said. “The wind? The absence of trees?”

“Fishermen with ploughs?”

Angus drew his brush across the canvas; an almost transparent line of light brown paint. “The Italian Chapel,” he said suddenly, and remembered, so vividly, so powerfully, that he had to lower his brush.