44 Scotland Street: A visit from Bruce

When the doorbell rang, Pat stayed where she was at the window, counting backwards with painfully slow deliberation. It was something she had done since childhood, using the countdown to prolong the pleasure of anticipation of some treat. Counting down from fifty to one, and then to the zero of fulfilment, increased the pleasure of the reward; but now she did it so as not to appear too eager. She wanted to rush to the door, but would not – for all her eagerness to see Bruce, it would be better to give the impression that there were other things to do before admitting him to the flat.

Now she stood on her side of the door, took a deep breath, brushed hair from her forehead, and then reached for the handle.

“Br …” She stopped herself just before the vowel would have given everything away.

“I almost gave up,” said Dr Macgregor. “You took so long to answer.”

“Daddy …”

“Aren’t you going to invite me in?”

She stepped aside, trying to hide her confusion. “Of course.”

He entered the small hall that formed the heart of the flat. “I was walking past,” he said, putting his hat down on a chair on top of a half-opened bill. “I thought I might pop in for a quick cup of coffee – if you had the time.”

She looked at her watch. “I was planning to go out.” She did not like lying to her father, and her voice sounded strained.

“I won’t stay long,” he said. “Ten minutes or so. I wanted to talk to you about your grandmother’s pictures. I’ve been thinking we should do something about them.”

She invited him into the kitchen, where he sat down in the chair that he always chose when he visited her. As with most of the furniture in the flat, it had come from the family house in the Grange, this one from his study. When he had given it to her, he told her that he had thought some of his best thoughts in that chair, and perhaps she would carry on thinking them for him.

She filled the electric kettle with water. “Granny’s pictures?”

“Yes, the ones in the attic. Remember, I showed them to you? Five or six of them. All gathering dust.”

She nodded. “Yes. You said that you couldn’t find a place for them on the wall.”

“Exactly. Unless I put them in that spare bedroom at the back – the one we never use.”

“You could do that.” She glanced surreptitiously at her watch. Her father was the last person she wanted to have in the flat when Bruce called. His dislike of Bruce was intense and she knew that he would be dismayed if he knew that she was seeing him again. She loved her father deeply, and would never wish to hurt him, but her feelings for Bruce were … well, they were not her fault. That was it: they were not something she had chosen; they were like a bad cold or flu – they had simply happened. You don’t choose to have flu, and you don’t choose to fall for Bruce Anderson, or a man like him.

Her father watched as she ladled coffee into the cafetière.

“I don’t want to tuck them away where they’ll never be seen,” he said. “Your grandmother was very fond of them. She knew him, you see. She knew Adam Bruce Thompson, the man who painted them. I think that some of them were birthday presents from the artist.”

“I see.”

He fiddled with a place mat on the table before him. There was a small yellow stain of congealed egg-yolk on the mat, and Dr Macgregor picked at it idly. That was Bernice, thought Pat; she had been making an omelette for Terry and she had spilled some of the mixture. Terry loved cheese omelettes, which had put Pat off them now.

Dr Macgregor abandoned the place mat and looked across the room at Pat. “I’ve decided that it’s wrong to keep things like that in the attic. If you have something that other people might like, I think you have a duty to let them enjoy it.” He paused. “What do you think, Pat?”

She had been thinking of what she would say if Bruce arrived while her father was still here. Could she express surprise, or would that be insulting to her father, who would see through the pretence? Or should she say to him, right now, Bruce is coming to see me. He has a scheme … She could tell him about Bruce’s scheme, but that would probably just make matters worse, as he would worry about her involvement in anything to do with him; after all, he had once said to her, “That young man is toxic to you, darling – toxic.”

She struggled to answer his question. “What do I think about … about keeping things in the attic?”

“Yes.”

“I suppose it could be selfish. Yes, I suppose you’re right about that. We shouldn’t sit on things that other people might enjoy.”

He nodded. “That’s my general view. But then, I’ve been trying to square that with the whole notion of private property. If you carry that sort of approach to its logical conclusion, then one would end up believing in a fairly radical redistribution of just about everything. I wouldn’t be allowed to live in my house in the Grange, for example, because there’s just one of me and it could accommodate six people.” The example was as extreme as it was personal; but that, he thought, was where tyranny lay: a tyranny that would not allow people to live in their own houses.

Pat shrugged. “It’s a question of degree, isn’t it? Really large discrepancies in what people have are wrong, but there’ll always be some. I don’t think you need to worry – not yourself. And Granny’s paintings, well, you could probably put those in an auction if you were feeling really guilty about them – which I don’t think you need to. It’s not as if you were terrifically rich fat cat, Daddy, you’re just …”

The bell rang.

“Are you expecting somebody?” asked Dr Macgregor.

Pat stood quite still. A way out had occurred to her. She could simply not answer. Bruce would ring again, no doubt, but after a while he would assume that she had forgotten he was coming and had gone out, or he might think he had got the time wrong.

Her father was looking at her. “Aren’t you going to answer?”

She made her decision, and she shook her head. “Mormons,” she said. “They came yesterday at about this time and I put them off. I said I couldn’t talk to them and they could come back some other time. That’s who it’ll be – and I just can’t face then right now. I can’t face saying no to those clean young guys and seeing them look disappointed and trudge off downstairs again. I just can’t.”

Dr Macgregor smiled. “They do tend to be very well-scrubbed, don’t they?”

The bell rang again.

“Do Mormons ring twice?” he asked.

“Always,” said Pat. “It’s part of their training.”

There was silence for a moment, followed by a brief hammering on the door.

“Do the Mormons do that?”

Pat’s gaze was fixed on the ceiling. “They can be persistent,” she said.