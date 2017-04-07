44 Scotland Street: A conversation under the night sky

Elspeth said goodnight to the Duke at the end of dinner, leaving Matthew to see their guest to his car.

Padruig had already arrived and was parked under the oak tree at the front of the house. Emerging from the car as they approached, he opened the rear passenger door for his employer.

“You and Elspeth are very good to me,” said the Duke as he shook Matthew’s hand. “It’s not easy, you know.”

Matthew was not sure how to respond. He was not quite sure what was not easy, and so he simply made a non-committal noise – something that could have been agreement or simply an acknowledgement of having heard.

But if elucidation was necessary, it was provided by what the Duke said next. “We live in difficult times, Matthew – very difficult times.”

Matthew felt he could agree with that; and yet, he reflected, people had always thought they lived in difficult times. He thought of his father’s generation, and his grandfather’s before that. His paternal grandfather had lived through the Depression as a boy, at a time when the family had very little money. Matthew had never known him, as he had died before he was born, but he had heard how hard it had been. Then there had been the War, in which his grandfather had served with the Cameronians. His entire life, it seemed to Matthew, had been overshadowed by crisis and the moral disaster of war – difficult times by any standards. And his father? He had been born in the post-war period when, for a brief time, it looked as if the sunny uplands might have been reached, but then there had been the Cold War and the threat of nuclear annihilation. His father had been twelve at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis and even at that age had understood that at any moment the country might have been reduced to ashes – difficult times again.

“Haven’t we always lived in times of crisis?” he said to the Duke.

The Duke, about to climb into the car, pushed the door shut, indicating that he wanted to finish their conversation before he left.

“That’s all right, Padruig,” he said. “I’ll just be a few minutes.”

He turned to Matthew. “You’re right, of course – every generation thinks its situation is uniquely worrying – but the world has always been on the brink of disaster. Yes, that’s right, but that doesn’t detract from the particular difficulty of specific times.” He paused, appearing to think through the next stage of his argument. “All that I’m saying, I suppose, if that there appear to be some periods where the dilemmas seem greater than those experienced a few years previously, or where there is marked decline in something we value. That’s what I was thinking about.”

Matthew waited for the Duke to continue.

“It’s the destruction of civility,” said the Duke. “Twenty years ago, people may have had their differences of opinion – of course they did – but they did not abuse one another for it. They respected those with whom they disagreed. They spoke courteously.”

Matthew was silent.

“Oh, I know that we shouldn’t romanticise the past,” the Duke continued, “and I don’t, you know. But there are times when it seems that the social glue that holds people together is weakened and … well, brother is turned on brother, so to speak. My American friends report something very similar in their society. Friendships have been broken, families sundered because of the polarisation that has taken place. Who can be happy about that? I can’t.”

“Nor I,” said Matthew. The Duke was right – he was talking about something that was there, that had been noticed. And Matthew felt sad even to think about it.

“And now,” said the Duke, “there’s something very unpleasant on the loose. We may pretend that it isn’t; we may deny it, but we know that there are more and more people who hate those whom they used not to hate. And there are even some who encourage this hate, who harbour that hate within themselves and are happy to see it flourish in the breasts of others.”

Matthew felt his heart beating hard within him. This was true; it was the uncomfortable truth that nobody wanted to acknowledge, to look at squarely in the face.

“I sometimes wonder,” said the Duke, “whether this isn’t because we started to dismantle nations. Nations gave people a sense of common identity and encouraged concern for others – because of the community implicit in the idea of nation. We started to chip away at that in the name of a wider, transcendent identity but … but perhaps that hasn’t worked and as a result we’ve been cast adrift, our previous links and bonds dissolved or discredited, suspicious of one another, ready to distrust our neighbours.”

“Hate is very easy to unleash,” the Duke continued. “All you need is the Other. And then people will take over from you and do all the hating that needs to be done, all the belittling, all the insulting and bullying.”

Matthew waited for the Duke to continue, but it seemed that he said all that he wished to say on the subject. For his part, all that Matthew could say was, “I know what you mean.” It was not much of a response, but it was accurate. He knew exactly what the Duke meant.

The Duke reached to open the door of the car. Padruig brushed his hand away, though, and took the handle.

The Duke looked at Matthew in the moonlight. “Matthew,” he said, “have you read what Hamish Henderson had to say in one of his poems? He says, somewhere or other, let us not disfigure ourselves with hatred. Let us not disfigure ourselves … how apt, how resoundingly true. We should not disfigure ourselves with hatred, Matthew, and yet we do, and dear Hamish Henderson, that softly-spoken, good man, who believed that we should treat one another with gentleness and love, understood the dangers of that and will be birling in his grave, Matthew, birling, to hear some of the things that people say to one another these days.”

Matthew had not read the poem, but he had heard Henderson’s great hymn to fellowship and sympathy, Freedom Come All Ye, and knew the sentiments.

The Duke eased himself into the car. He wound down the window and addressed Matthew from within. “A final point, Matthew. We unleash these forces at our peril: a virus behaves in exactly the same way wherever you release it. Nobody is above it, and we are just as vulnerable as anybody else. That’s why I’m sad, Matthew; that’s why I’m sick at heart.”