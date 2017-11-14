Win tickets to the Edinburgh Art Fair

The Edinburgh Evening News has teamed up with the Edinburgh Art Fair to offer our readers 25 pairs of tickets to this weekend's event.

Back for its 13th edition, this year's EAF takes place at the Corn Exchange from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 November.

On offer will be paintings, sculpture, ceramics, glassware, photography and original prints, with prices from £100 to £100,000 – debunking the myth that buying art is just for the elite. EAF's motto is that art is for everyone, with organisers emphasising that the fair's format is the perfect way to democratise a process that can feel intimidating when its conducted in hushed tones in a pristine gallery.

