What to expect from the Enchanted Forest light show 2016

Taking place every autumn in the ancient woodlands of Perthshire, the Enchanted Forest is a spectacle like no other in Scotland.

Over 62,000 people enjoyed the choreographed son et lumière show last year.

Taking place this year from 29th September to 30th October, organisers are setting the stage for the most ambitious display yet. Here’s what to expect.

Who’s behind this year’s show?

While the details of this year’s show SHIMMER is still being kept firmly under wraps, you can get a pretty good idea of the calibre of the some of the creative minds behind it.

The driving force is 59 Productions, the team being the Standard Life opening event Deep Time, the curtain raiser to the Edinburgh International Festival.

59 Production's Standard Life Opening Event: Deep Time at Edinburgh Castle. Picture: PA

At the start of August, it transformed Edinburgh Castle and Castle Rock into a digital canvas. Animated projections inspired by the city’s past lit up the world-famous landmark set to mesmerizing soundtrack by Scottish band Mogwai.

From the details we do know, SHIMMER looks set to build on previous years’ successes.

As well as light displays, Leith-based agency Vision Mechanics have been recruited to create a ‘larger-than-life’ character as part of the programme. Digital artists Squidsoup have also come up with an immersive, walk-through light installation that builds on previous works they have exhibited around the world.

Is it just a sound and light show?

As well as a walk through the illuminated forest, there are other activities taking place each day.

From 6.30pm onwards (depending on the date), there will be storytelling at the Enchanted Forest Storytelling Yurt.

There’s also two places on site to buy hot food and hot and cold drinks (think mulled wine and hot chocolate).

So what do I need to know?

To fully appreciate the whole show, most visitors spend on average between 60 and 90 minutes walking through the forest, with most doing more than one lap of the walking route. Once you arrive though you can stay as long as you like until the show closes at 10.30pm.

If you’re travelling to the show, be aware that you should use public parking in Pitlochry as there is none available at the event itself. The ticket price includes a shuttle bus from Pitlochry to Faskally Woods.

You aren’t allowed to bring dogs either, except for blind or hearing dogs.

