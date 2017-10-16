Search

Urban views of Scotland win VisitBritain landscape photography awards

The Cauldron, Grangemouth, by George Robertson. Picture Photo: George Robertson/PA Wire
An industrial landscape at Grangemouth, a steam train crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct and the three bridges crossing the Forth were among the Scottish entries in this year’s Landscape Photographer of the Year Award.

Andrew Bulloch, 15, from Edinburgh, won the Young Landscape Photographer of the Year title for his image of an urban skate park with the backdrop of the Northern Lights.

Skatepark under the Northern Lights, Musselburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland, by Andrew Bulloch. Picture: Andrew Bulloch/PA Wire

The VisitBritain ‘home of amazing moments’ award was won by Graham Niven, from Edinburgh, for his shot of an early morning boat trip on Loch Garten in the Cairngorms.

Benjamin Graham beat thousands of entries to win the top prize of £10,000 for his shot of dunes at low tide at West Wittering, West Sussex.

Dawn patrol, Loch Garten, Cairngorms, Scotland, by Graham Niven. Picture: Graham Niven/PA Wire

