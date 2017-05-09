Scottish artist launches Pinocchio-inspired film at Venice Biennale

A Scottish artist has unveiled a new film based on the story of Pinocchio at the Venice Biennale. Rachel Maclean, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2009, is representing Scotland at the 57th Venice Biennale. Her film Spite Your Face transforms the Italian folk tale of the puppet that wants to be a real boy into a dark and disturbing satire of the era of fake news, Brexit and Donald Trump.

The 29 year-old artist, who now lives in Glasgow, plays all the parts in the film herself. The images were recorded using green screen technology and prosthetics.

Spite your Face tells the rags to riches story of a street urchin called Pic. As the face of a perfume brand called Untruth, Pic becomes a rich and famous media personality and a political demagogue at the expense of his morality.

The parallels with the populist era of Donald Trump are not accidental. Maclean wrote the screenplay on a trip to Venice in December. She said: “I was interested in power and the abuse of power. I came to it shortly after Brexit and straight after Donald Trump’s election.”

The exhibition runs from 13 May to 26 November 26 in the Chiesa di Santa Caterina, in the Cannaregio area of Venice.