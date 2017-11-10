Everything you need to know about the Edinburgh Art Fair

We all know Edinburgh loves an arts festival, and for the past 12 years its had its own art fair to add to the ever-growing roster. Providing a platform for both emerging and established artists, the Edinburgh Art Fair (EAF) brings together galleries from around the world in the city and is now the largest annual event of its kind outside London – exhibiting 3,500 original works from more than 500 artists, and attracting 13,000 visitors who make more than £1 million-worth of purchases.

Back for its 13th edition, this year's EAF takes place at the Corn Exchange from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 November. On offer will be paintings, sculpture, ceramics, glassware, photography and original prints, with prices from £100 to £100,000 – debunking the myth that buying art is just for the elite. EAF's motto is that art is for everyone, with organisers emphasising that the fair's format is the perfect way to democratise a process that can feel intimidating when its conducted in hushed tones in a pristine gallery.

In stark contrast, the fair is an opportunity to talk to gallerists and dealers and find out what they have to offer that will suit your taste, your home and your budget. Organiser Andy McDougall said: “All art, no matter what you hear on TV or in the news, does not cost millions of pounds. In fact, there is a lot of original artwork, unique items, which are priced affordably and within the means of most. Hopefully after a visit to the EAF people will feel more inclined to visit local galleries and start collecting original art to decorate their walls at home with.”

This year big names on offer include John Byrne, Sir Peter Blake, Elizabeth Blackadder and Peter Howson, while galleries pitching their wares include Dundas Street's Arusha, Glasgow Print Studios, James Kinmont Fine Art and London Print Studios, Subversion, Eduardo Alessandro Studios, Jo Bennett Originals, Woodbine Contemporary Art, Jim Woodman Fine Art and the Whitehouse Gallery. And opening this year's EAF will be Ian Rankin, unveiling a new portrait of himself by Edinburgh artist Trevor Jones.

The fair will include a photography exhibition for the first time this year, and there will be a chance to view a selection of the panels which make up Andrew Crummy's Scottish Diaspora Tapestry. Art is for everyone when it comes to making it too, with easel sessions around a still life display open to anyone who fancies trying their hand at painting their own masterpiece. And the warm welcome extends to children, whether at the crêche or at Edinburgh Art Shop's workshop, where children can get down and dirty with the paints in peace while parents peruse potential purchases, or attend artist talks and live demonstrations – or perhaps even the bar.

Edinburgh Art Fair

Sponsored by BTO Solicitors, Glasgow and Edinburgh

Edinburgh Corn Exchange

New Market Road, EH14 1RJ

17–19 November 2017

Doors open 11am each day

Day ticket £5/concessions £3

Weekend pass £7/concessions £5

Tickets available on the door or in advance from http://www.artedinburgh.com/tickets