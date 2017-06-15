Dunfermline Carnegie Library wins double architecture award

The revamped Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries has been given two nods at a presitgious architecture awards.

The newly-joined B-listed buildings were among the 12 winners of awards given by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS).

Part of the �12.4 million expansion for Dunfermlines historic library. Picture: Chris Humphreys Photography

Fife Council also won the Scottish Government’s ‘Client of the Year’ award for their involvement in the project.

The judges said: “Bringing together museum, art galleries, meeting rooms and a café, alongside the world’s first Andrew Carnegie Library, the building is arranged around an internal ‘street’. This elegantly and legibly connects all of its facilities.”

All 12 buildings - which include the City of Glasgow College’s City Campus and Eastwood Health and Care Centre - will now be considered for the prestigious RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award, which will be announced this November.

The Carnegie Library architect Richard Murphy said: “The project at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries has been a visionary idea pursued tenaciously over more than a decade by our client, Fife Council, so we were delighted they won ‘Client of the Year.’

Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries. Picture: Chris Humphreys Photography

“Their decision to have a competition in turn allowed us to shine at what we are good at; namely grafting contemporary design onto historic buildings and within a special conservation area.

Responding to the council’s award, Cllr David Alexander, Co-Leader of Fife Council said: “We’ve all been very encouraged by the tremendously positive reaction from visitors to our new building.

“Recognition like this places a very appropriate seal of confirmation on the project though and highlights that it’s a building of true architectural standing and of national importance.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone who has played a part in delivering this outstanding project and to thank fellow funders Heritage Lottery Fund and Carnegie Dunfermline Trust.”