Dunfermline Carnegie Library wins double architecture award

The revamped Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries has been given two nods at a presitgious architecture awards.
The newly-joined B-listed buildings were among the 12 winners of awards given by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS).
Fife Council also won the Scottish Government’s ‘Client of the Year’ award for their involvement in the project.
The judges said: “Bringing together museum, art galleries, meeting rooms and a café, alongside the world’s first Andrew Carnegie Library, the building is arranged around an internal ‘street’. This elegantly and legibly connects all of its facilities.”
All 12 buildings - which include the City of Glasgow College’s City Campus and Eastwood Health and Care Centre - will now be considered for the prestigious RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award, which will be announced this November.
The Carnegie Library architect Richard Murphy said: “The project at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries has been a visionary idea pursued tenaciously over more than a decade by our client, Fife Council, so we were delighted they won ‘Client of the Year.’
“Their decision to have a competition in turn allowed us to shine at what we are good at; namely grafting contemporary design onto historic buildings and within a special conservation area.
Responding to the council’s award, Cllr David Alexander, Co-Leader of Fife Council said: “We’ve all been very encouraged by the tremendously positive reaction from visitors to our new building.
“Recognition like this places a very appropriate seal of confirmation on the project though and highlights that it’s a building of true architectural standing and of national importance.
“I’d like to congratulate everyone who has played a part in delivering this outstanding project and to thank fellow funders Heritage Lottery Fund and Carnegie Dunfermline Trust.”