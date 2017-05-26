Billy Connolly honoured with second giant mural in Glasgow

The legendary Scots comic is being honoured in a very special way by his home city.

A mural measuring over 50ft tall of legendary Scottish entertainer Billy Connolly has gone up in a building in Glasgow – to help celebrate his 75th birthday.

The second of three murals in Glasgow honouring Billy Connolly. Picture: BBC/Rachel Maclean

“The Big Yin” is being honoured in his landmark year with three separate murals by prominent Scottish artists across his home city.

Three famous portraits of Connolly are being used for the project, with the first, by Jack Vettriano, being transferred to the end of a wall in Dixon Street in Glasgow’s city centre.

The second, showing Connolly in a bizarre but meaningful outfit with tokens from his career and a sporran, was a digital print by artist Rachel Maclean.

Maclean had earlier said of her work: “I think there is a kind of responsibility representing Billy because he is so well-known.

“He is this kind of national treasure within Scotland.”

It was spotted for the first time in the Gallowgate yesterday.

The final portrait commemorating Connolly, who turns 75 later this year, is a more recent portrayal by his friend John Byrne, which is expected to be displayed in Osborne Street.

All three of the massive portraits join the city’s official mural trail, with the original pieces set to be displayed at the People’s Palace off Glasgow Green.

Connolly told an upcoming BBC documentary about the project: “I’m probably more famous for being a Glaswegian than anything else I’ve actually done.

“It’s been great to have been home to take part in this and a real privilege to be part of these artists’ work.”