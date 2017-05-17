Art reviews: Ed Ruscha | Duncan Shanks

Ed Ruscha’s sun-drenched images reveal the fault lines running through Los Angeles, capital of failed dreams

ARTIST ROOMS: Music from the Balconies – Ed Ruscha and Los Angeles Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, Edinburgh ****

Standard Study #3, 1963 by Ed Ruscha at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art � Ed Ruscha

Duncan Shanks Scottish Gallery, Edinburgh

The Hollywood sign standing on a hillside is the signature of the Dream Factory, but artist Ed Ruscha has also adopted it as a kind of signature for himself. He said of it, “The idea of Hollywood has lots of meanings, and one – to me – is this image of something fake up here being held up with sticks...” That suggests the aspirations of Hollywood are a bit like the grand fakery that hides the Wizard of Oz. It’s all fake, he implies, but on a colossal scale. In The Music from the Balconies, the show of his work from Artists’ Rooms at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, December 30th, 2005 is a painting of the Hollywood sign, the giant letters half hidden in a fog of paint. Ruscha has lived and worked in Los Angeles for most of 60 years and the city has been his constant inspiration, both directly in his photographs, and less directly but also somehow more pointedly in paintings like this.

The title work, The Music from the Balconies, endorses his sceptical view of the city, but also goes deeper. Painted in 1984 and a gift from the artist, the picture shows a sunset sky above hills and forest. It is an idealised view of the natural American landscape, but written over it in large white capitals are the words, “The music from the balconies was overlaid by the sounds of sporadic acts of violence.” It is a quote from JGBallard, an author whom Ruscha admires, and seems to condense into a single sentence Ballard’s whole vision of dystopia, and the fault lines he saw running through our illusions of social stability. Recent political events in America and our own headlong rush into a post-Brexit dystopian oblivion make it all seem very topical.

Elsewhere though, Ruscha returns to Los Angeles and particularly Hollywood, not so much as a dystopia, but as the capital of failed dreams; the place where, because dreams are its industry, the extent to which their deficit, how much they must forever fall short of reality, is all the more apparent. The most telling work to me, or at least the one that poetically captures the poignancy of that inevitable deficit, is a big painting called The Final End. The End is written across a canvas with the proportions of a cinema screen, the two words in gothic script as though marking the end of a historical film. It’s the final frame of a movie in classic form, the moment to return from dream to reality, from the comforting darkness and warmth of the cinema to the cold world outside. But two things have happened to the image on the screen. Vertical scratches run across it as they do an old a celluloid film, particularly the vulnerable final frames. Not only does this signal the antiquity of the imaginary film, but the grass has also grown up in front of the words, half-concealing them, and it has already turned yellow. Time has passed. All the dreams are over. Autumn has replaced California’s endless summer. Nature is reasserting itself and winter will follow. It is a charming, more complex and more poetic substitute for the ruined skyscrapers and the Statue of Liberty half-buried in the sand that are Hollywood’s stock image of an imagined future dystopia.

Ed Ruscha is also a photographer, or at least, he uses photographs. There are a good number here together with the artist’s books that he has made from them. One of the earliest of these photographic publications is a seven metre long sequence of photos that record the whole of both sides of the mile and half of the Sunset Strip, nominally the most glamorous section of the 22 miles of Sunset Boulevard. Many years later Ruscha took a set of six characteristic images of the fronts of shops, clubs and diners from this panorama. They are at once totally ordinary and slightly bizarre as, with their strident self-advertisement, the shopfronts seem to seek to share the dream factory’s glamour. In a further touch though, Ruscha has also cut vertical scratches into the images just as he has simulated the scratches on film in The Final End. These are old photos anyway. Taken in the Sixties, they record an earlier time in a rapidly changing city, but he has also turned them into old film, the currency of Hollywood’s forgotten dreams.

The biggest photographic sequence is a set of 30 aerial pictures of parking lots taken from a helicopter. This too was turned into a publication. It is difficult to imagine a more banal set of images or indeed choice of subject matter – unless it is swimming pools, the subject of another smaller sequence. In images like this, Ruscha’s vision seems to be, not of an already present dystopia lurking beneath the city’s self-importance, but more simply that the flip side of its glamour is its utter banality.

The United States acquired California, and with it El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles de Porciúncula, Los Angeles for short, by the Treaty of Cahuenga that ended the Mexican American war in January 1847. By coincidence the Scottish Gallery was founded just a few months later in May of the same year. A somewhat lesser event no doubt, but nevertheless, with justifiable pride, the gallery is now celebrating 175 years of its unique and distinguished contribution to Scottish art, a record that makes it not just the oldest commercial gallery in Scotland, but one of the oldest continuously trading businesses in the country. Throughout that time, the gallery has promoted many of the best Scottish artists and so it is appropriate that for this anniversary month it is the work of Duncan Shanks, one of our most distinguished senior contemporaries, that is on show. Shanks’ painting is rooted in the landscape around his home on the upper Clyde, but much more than simply describing it, his ambition has always been to find a way to express his experience of being part of it. In this he has succeeded as these remarkable painting make clear. The title of this show, Winter Journey, suggests how he is present in his paintings, both actually, as he appears in several of them here, but also how the experience of making them is a kind of journey. As the winter title also implies, these are pictures of snow, bare trees and winter sunsets, and this in turn suggests, with the passage of time, the movement of life itself. They are indeed remarkable paintings.

Ed Ruscha until 28 April 2018; Duncan Shanks until 3 June.