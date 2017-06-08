3 year-old up for Scottish Comedy Award

A three-year-old girl is in the running for comedy awards glory - for a series of hilarious online videos she makes with her stand-up father.

Nearly six million people have watched Isla Nelson’s latest video in which she offers cutting analysis of the General Election campaign.

Now the Glaswegian toddler has been named alongside comedy giants like Frankie Boyle and Ford Kiernan in the nominations for the Scottish Comedy Awards.

She will be up for best actress and best online comedy at the ceremony, which will be held in Edinburgh just before the Fringe gets underway in August.

Isla will be against Still Game favourite Jane McCarry and two other BBC Scotland stars - Doon MacKichan of Two Doors Down and Scot Squad’s Karen Bartke.

Isla and her father, a former Scottish Comedian of the Year, recorded 10 “The News at 3” videos to date for BBC Scotland’s website, starting when she was only two. They have previously tackled the American presidential race, celebrity culture, the EU referendum, Valentine’s Day and Easter.

Mark Nelson with his daughter Isla. Picture: BBC

In the latest General Election video, Isla lampoon’s Theresa May’s famous campaign slogan, saying: “Strong and stable, strong and stable, that’s all she says. It’s a Government dad, not Ikea furniture.”

Asked by the election campaign by her father, Isla said: “I’m sick of elections. They’re closing my nursery. It was my turn in the sandpit on Thursday.”

Comedian and promoter Alan Anderson, founder of the awards, said: “I was actually really jealous of Mark’s idea when I saw the first video. He’s a good mate of mine and there’s only a few weeks between Isla and my son Magnus.

“I thought he had hit a goldmine right away. They videos are phenomenal and Isla is an absolute gem. She’s just a lovely little kid.

“Mark has found a very good way of bonding with his daughter and getting the best out of her. It’s a very clever idea, but it’s also down to the topics they cover and the way it is edited.”

Anthony Browne, executive producer of social media at BBC Scotland, said: “Isla is the breakout star of our popular Short Stuff comedy series on BBC Scotland’s Facebook page.

“The News at 3 has struck a chord with our audience gathering over 92 million views and praise from across the world.

“We’re always proud when we uncover new talent and I think it is safe to say Isla, at three years old, is our freshest new talent to date.”