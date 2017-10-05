Chris Pine spotted Glasgow Cathedral filming Netflix’s Outlaw King

These fascinating pictures show Hollywood star Chris Pine filming action-packed scenes on the medieval set of period drama Outlaw King

The film star, 37, who plays Robert The Bruce in the period drama, was spotted with his film crew outside Glasgow Cathedral.

Picture: Chris Pine shoots Outlaw King, TSPL

The crew brought medieval armour and horses to the 800-year-old building as they shot scenes for the upcoming drama on Tuesday evening.

Getting into character Pine sported long hair and a busy grey coloured beard as he galloped through the cathedral grounds with his fellow troops.

A world away from his Star Trek role, the American actor was seen suited in chain mail armour from the medieval age.

Based on the tale of Robert the Bruce, Outlaw King features Star Trek’s Chris Pine alongside Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Picture: Chris Pine shoots Outlaw King. TSPL

And the heart-throb looked to be enjoying his new role as he was seen laughing and smiling while leading his troops around the cathedral on horseback.

The epic movie focus on Robert’s clashes with the English Army and is expected to be released next year.

The 37-year-old appeared very comfortable in his role as his fiercely lead his army and dismounted his horse with ease.

Filming for the movie got has also taken place near Linlithgow, West Lothian, and is expected to continue at various locations across Scotland until November.

Oscar-nominated Scottish film director David Mackenzie, known for directing Hell or High Water, will write and direct the film.

The movie is described as “a true David and Goliath story of how the great 14th Century Scottish ‘Outlaw King’ Robert the Bruce used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the much larger and better equipped occupying English army.”