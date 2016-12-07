Charlotte Square Georgian townhouses to undergo £2m revamp

The Charlotte Square Collection is planning a £2 million refurbishment of two townhouses on Edinburgh’s iconic Georgian square.

Bosses said the overhaul of the properties at 24 and 25 Charlotte Square was being undertaken to meet strong market demand for high quality office accommodation.

The buildings will be reconfigured to accommodate more than 8,000 square feet over five floors, “creating a distinct combination of open plan space and prestigious offices”. The work is set to begin in early 2017.

These will be the 14th and 15th properties in the Charlotte Square Collection to be refurbished – 11 have been completed and work is underway at another two.

Nick Ball of Corran Properties, which manages the Charlotte Square Collection, said: “There continues to be very positive interest in the estate and the market for indigenous companies looking to expand is strong. Charlotte Square is such a magnificent location.”

Numbers 24 and 25 Charlotte Square within the collection refer to the buildings except for the space occupied by retailer Ovis and bar and restaurant Whighams.

