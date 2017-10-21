Campaign bid to capitalise on country’s innovative past

A global campaign promoting Scotland as the home of pioneering invention and innovation is to be launched in a bid to attract leading thinkers and ground-breaking companies to the country to share plans and projects with “the potential to change the world”.

Scotland will be sold as the place “Where Ideas Become Legend” during the two-year campaign which will recall the impact of some of the nation’s most famous creations while showcasing the latest ongoing cutting-edge research and development.

Valkyrie, a humanoid robot partly developed in Edinburgh. Picture: AFP/Getty

It is hoped that highlighting Scotland’s “stellar academic credentials, pioneering spirit and history of innovation”, will persuade some of the world’s biggest companies to showcase their latest products in Scotland.

Dolly the Sheep, the world’s first cloned mammal, and Valkyrie, the humanoid robot, will have starring roles in the campaign, alongside TV and phone pioneers John Logie Baird and Alexander Graham Bell, and the Forth Bridge.

The success of gaming sensations such as Grand Theft Auto and Minecraft, fantasy sports site FanDuel and travel search website Skyscanner will also be showcased.

The digital campaign, which has been developed by the national tourism agency VisitScotland, will also showcase the latest cutting-edge research under way in Scotland in the fields of life sciences, medicine, engineering, robotics, marine science, space, energy, education and the creative industries.

The campaign, which will be launched on 6 November, is expected to be backed by industry leaders, software developers, musicians, filmmakers, architects, fashion designers and gaming developers.

Rory Archibald, business development manager at VisitScotland, said: “The campaign has been in development since August of last year and we were tasked by one of our convention bureaux to come up with a strapline to sell Scotland as a business and events destination.

“We sat down and tried to come up with something a bit different that would get people thinking and a bit more inquisitive. When we came up with the strapline we fell in love with it a bit and felt we needed to use it for a bit more than that.

“Pioneering innovation is in Scotland’s soul. We have a legacy of invention, research and knowledge that continues to this day and is being secured for the future. Scotland is a place where ideas come to life. We’ve gone from that strapline to a fully-fledged two-year campaign. There are growing trends in the industry for destinations to talk about the innovations and knowledge assets that they have as a way to attract events. You need to show your credentials, that you are one of the world-leaders in R&D and innovation.”

Dr Alastair McInroy, senior programme manager for industry umbrella body Technology Scotland, said: “Events are instrumental to the development of new ideas – they provide opportunity for collaboration and discussion, which in turn leads to new ideas and ways of working.

“They are crucial for Scotland remaining at the forefront of innovation.”