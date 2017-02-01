Calls for woman Doctor as Scots actor Peter Capaldi quits

Peter Capaldi has been hailed as “a great Doctor” as fans called for a woman to replace him in the Tardis when he departs after the next Christmas special.

The actor said his time as the Time Lord had been “cosmic” but he will be leaving after three series in the role, at the same time as Doctor Who’s lead writer and executive producer, Steven Moffat.

Sherlock star Mark Gatiss, who has both written for and appeared on Doctor Who, tweeted: “Profoundly sad that the wonderful Peter Capaldi is leaving at the end of the year. But he is – and always will be – a great Doctor Who.”

Fan Brooke Wheeler wrote on Twitter: “I think it’s high time that Doctor Who was a woman!! Regenerate female! #DoctorWho #RegenerateFemale”, while another fan tweeted: “Like really, Peter Capaldi’s love and he’s talented as hell and a legend, but can we please have a female doctor #DoctorWho #PeterCapaldi.”

Sebastian Stoker suggested a former companion or female star could return as the Doctor, saying: “It is time. A female #DoctorWho plz.”

Michelle Gomez, who plays Missy in the show, Captain America star Hayley Atwell and Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington are among the stars fans have said they would like to see in the role.

Vonnie Sandlan was among the fans calling for diversity, saying: “I love Peter Capaldi, but please let’s have a new Doctor who isn’t a white man.”

Fan Dylan Smith said he hoped Capaldi’s departure would make room for the return of David Tennant, writing: “Can he regenerate back into David Tennant again and pretend he never left.”