Calls for Andy Murray to feature in Outlander

Outlander fans have called for tennis ace Andy Murray to make a cameo in the hit TV series.

The request from legions of fans on Twitter comes after Ed Sheeran made a guest appearance in the season premiere of Game of Thrones on Monday.

Scots actor, Steven Cree, who plays Ian Murray alongside Sam Heughan’s character, Jamie in the hit TV series, prompted the suggestion on social media yesterday.

His idea was liked by over 1,500 fans with over 100 retweets.

Tweeting his co-star, Caitriona Balfe who plays main character Claire in Outlander, he wrote: “Hi @caitrionambalfe, since Ed Sheeran appeared in GOT, do you think it’s possible Andy Murray could appear in Outlander?

The 36-year-old added: “Ian’s cousin maybe?”

The idea was immediately supported by dozens of fans who took to the post to express how it was the “best idea ever”.

Fans said that Andy could be “perfect” for a role on the show and believe he would fit right in by using a wooden racket.

Peggy Anderson said: “Brilliant suggestion and would make for fantastic tennis in the parking lot amongst the dressing room trailers.”

Nance‏ Marlor wrote: “Only if he can have a wooden racket.”

Anne Denissen said: “This needs to happen.”

And Gwen Holder wrote: “Brilliant!! His racquet is definitely a weapon! He would fit right in!”

Yesterday, a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated third season of Outlander was unveiled ahead of the shows return on September 10.

The sneak peek, based on Voyager, the third book from Diana Gabaldon’s series, will see Claire raising her daughter Brianna in the 20th century alongside husband Frank.

Jamie Fraser will remain in the 18th century.

Speaking about the new series, a spokesperson for Starz added: “Season three picks up right after Claire returns to her life in

1948.

“As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love.

“The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into her heart - as well as new doubt.”