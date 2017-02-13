British star Dev Patel ‘overwhelmed’ by Bafta win

Dev Patel led the way for British stars at this year’s Baftas.

The former Skins star was awarded the best supporting actor Bafta for his role in Lion.

A huge round of applause went through London’s Royal Albert Hall as Patel approached the stage to pick up his prize.

He said he was “overwhelmed” to win the accolade.

Patel, who stars opposite Nicole Kidman in the film, said: “Oh my God this is so overwhelming, I sit at home and watch this with my family, who are here with me tonight, and it’s such an overwhelming feeling.”

Accepting his award, he added: “I love you guys, this is a film about a love that transcends borders, race, colours, anything and you guys are my driving force.”

Kenneth Lonergan picked up the original screenplay award for Manchester By The Sea.

The director said he was “overwhelmed” and that he never expected to be on the Royal Albert Hall’s stage.

Lonergan praised the film’s cast, which included Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams and Lucas Hedges, as one of the most “amazing” he has ever worked with.

The US filmmaker said he is very proud of his teenage daughter, as his acceptance speech took a political turn.

He said: “She turned 15 two weeks ago and she has been to five protest demonstrations in that time. I’m very, very proud of her.”

The night got better for the Manchester By The Sea cast as the leading actor Bafta was awarded to Affleck.

Affleck beat Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Jake Gyllenhaal and Viggo Mortensen.

Affleck said: “The reason I act is because when I was a young kid, my mother would take me to meetings for children of alcoholics.

“It was therapy but it was acting and acting has been that for me ever since and it’s a privilege to get to do this for a living.”

Emma Stone hinted at the turbulent political climate as she accepted her Bafta for leading actress.

An emotional Stone said: “I don’t know if you realise this, this country and the US, and the world seems to be going through a bit of a time, just a bit and in a time that is so divisive I think it’s really special we were all able to come together tonight, thanks to Bafta, and to celebrate the positive.”

La La Land continued its successful run at the Baftas as it picked up the best film award and Damien Chazelle won the director award for the musical.