Bridies belong to Forfar, claim Angus bakers

THE Forfar bridie could win EU protected geographical status, like the Arboath Smokie and Stornoway Black Pudding.

That would mean only bakers in the Angus town could market their meat pastries as true bridies.

Two local bakers, Saddler’s and McLaren and Son, are behind the move and have jointly formed the Forfar Bridie Producers Association.

But it’s angered Mark Robb, owner of JM Bakery, which has shops in nearby Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth.

His bridies would be outlawed if the Forfar bakers win their status.

He said it would be unfair on other Angus bakers if protected name status prevented them from calling their products Forfar Bridies.

Mr Robb said: “I think it is a generic name now, a bit like Cheddar Cheese but I suppose it depends on how you look at it.

“We just call our bridies ‘bridies’ but other bakers in Angus have been calling them ‘Forfar Bridies’ for years. It seems a little unfair to say they can’t do it any more.”

Forfar Bridies are D-shaped savoury pastries, filled with mince and sometimes onion.

However, Mr Robb said each baker has a different recipe, making it impossible to say there is one bridie to rule them all.

He said: “Everybody has their own way of doing it. If you look at the two bakers in Forfar, their bridies are completely different.”

Mr Robb said: “It’s not a household name across the country — it’s a local speciality but I would say it’s an Angus rather than just a Forfar speciality.

“If they are going to get protected status for the bridie, it should be Angus-wide, not just Forfar.”

Bridies are popular half-time snacks at Forfar Athletic’s home ground of Station Park.

The Sky Blues even introduced their own Bridie-shaped mascot, called Baxter, in May.

Nobody from the Forfar Bridies Producers Association was available for comment.

