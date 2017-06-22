Biffy Clyro is most searched for Scottish Glastonbury band

Rock band Biffy Clyro has emerged as the most searched for Scottish group in online queries associated with the Glastonbury Festival.

The findings are part of a research project carried out by DigitasLBi looking at search behaviour around the Glastonbury Festival over the last 12 months.

When looking specifically at searches using terms which included the artist and Glastonbury, Biffy Clyro was the most popular Scottish act, with KT Tunstall in second place and Emeli Sande in third.

When looking at all bands, Radiohead emerged as the most searched for act associated with the festival.

The Glastonbury veterans beat Ed Sheeran into second place and Foo Fighters into third place. Making up the top five were Barry Gibb and Stormzy.

Top 3 Scottish artists/bands searched for based on sum of searches over last 12 months, when searched for alongside the term “glastonbury”, “glasto”, “glastonbury 2017” or “glasto 2017”:

Biffy Clyro 960

KT Tunstall 340

Emeli Sande 190

Top 5 artists/bands searched for based on sum of searches over last 12 months:

Radiohead 22,270

Ed Sheeran 18,270

Foo Fighters 16,870

Barry Gibb 6,250

Stormzy 3,930

READ MORE: HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to sail from Rosyth dockyard

Glasgow Loves Glastonbury (just slightly more than Edinburgh):

Glasgow is the city with the single biggest percentage of searches with 20.1 per cent, just ahead of Edinburgh which has 19.7 per cent. Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness round out the top five.

Glasgow 20.1%

Edinburgh 19.7%

Aberdeen 6%

Dundee 2.7%

Inverness 1.5%

Other Cities 50%

Glastonbury is the most searched for festival over the course of the last 12 months (June 2016 to May 2017):

Glastonbury 201,000

V Festival 135,000

Reading Festival 110,000

Leeds Festival 90,500

Creamfields 74,000

Download Festival 60,500

READ MORE: North Coast 500 attracts 29,000 more visitors to Highlands

Three key topics dominate what users are actually searching for around the event itself:

1. The line-up

2. Tickets

3. Weather

Bags, alcohol and shoes:

While the line-up, weather and tickets are the primary search topics, Google Suggest highlights a number of the other core concerns of Glastonbury attendees.

Many people are searching for advice on everything from the best tent, flag and outfits for the event, to the best wellies, rucksacks and even alcohol.