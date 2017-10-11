Amazon launches Kindle which can be read in the bath

It is a problem which has plagued Kindle users for years - how to read in the bath while ensuring the device does not get wet.

Now Amazon has unveiled the latest generation of its e-reader - which is fully waterproof.

The new Kindle Oasis, launched ten years after the first Kindle hit the shelves, also features longer built-in battery life and a larger, brighter screen, as well as a new look aluminium design.

The reader, like many high-end smartphones, will survive dunks in depths of up to 2 metres in water for up to 60 minutes.

However, it is not the first e-reader which can be read around water - rival the Kobo launched a water-resistant version three years ago - but has still not dented Amazon's top spot as the most popular brand.

Eric Saarnio, head of Amazon devices in the EU said: “It has a 7in screen, an inch larger than any of our recent devices, and is also the highest resolution with 300ppi screen density, meaning we can fit around 30 per cent more words on the screen per page, which means customers have to turn fewer pages.”