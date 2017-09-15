Aldi selling 3 litre bottles of Prosecco for Christmas

Have your say

Budget supermarket Aldi has announced it will begin selling a 3-litre bottle of Prosecco in time for Christmas.

Priced at £39.99 and available from November 14, the Prosecco Jeroboam DOCG will be up for grabs both in stores and online.

It apparently equates to around 24 glasses, and is approximately four times the capacity of a standard wine bottle.

Last year around the Christmas period, the supermarket reported it sold more than two million bottles of prosecco.

Of its latest product, the supermarket’s description states that the fizz is “100 per cent Glera grape” and is from the Veneto region of Italy.

It adds: “Colour: light and brilliant straw coloured yellow with persistent pelage.

“Bouquet: fruity, light and delicate with wisteria flowery notes. Taste: sweet, delicate and dry.” Aldi’s alcohol section has garnered much attention lately. Two months ago, its £9.97 Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin was crowned one of the best in the world at a prestigious international spirits competition.