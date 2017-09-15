A first look inside The Ivy on the Square

ALLURING and effortlessly chic, The Ivy is the ultimate London celebrity hang out, the haunt to which the flash and famous flock.

And from Wednesday, Edinburgh too will boast a taste of London’s most iconic restaurant with the opening of The Ivy on the Square.

General Manager of The Ivy On the Square St. Andrew Square Eric Garnier

The Ivy Collection group of restaurants, brasseries and cafés was established with the opening of The Ivy on London’s West Street 100 years ago.

Now, for the first time, there is a Scottish connection, a 130-seat restaurant on the corner of St Andrew Square and South St David Street set to bring the group’s signature “approachable sophistication and luxury” with “an underlying feeling of glamour” to the city’s East End.

Open seven days a week, from 8am to 12.30am, The Ivy on the Square will sport a brasserie-style menu serving breakfast, elevenses, weekend brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, light snacks, cocktails and dinner.

The Ivy On the Square St. Andrews Square, Edinburgh

As well as the vibrant restaurant space, The Ivy on the Square also features a bar and mezzanine terrace, adding a further 28 outdoor seats to its capacity.

General Manager Eric Garnier, a well respected UK restaurateur, cannot wait to share the new landmark eatery with locals and visitors alike.

“We will offer modern British food using, where possible, Scottish ingredients,” he promises.

“Décor plays a big part in creating ambience, so there are comfortable banquettes, and a warm and inviting interior to create the perfect setting for dinner and drinks.

The Ivy On the Square St. Andrews Square - Edinburgh

“It is an ideal place for all ages, whether you want to pop in for a quick brunch, a long, leisurely lunch or a romantic dinner.”

Overseen by Executive Chef Sean Burbidge, the kitchen will create affordable menus using an eclectic mix of ingredients. Get your timing right and a meal need not break the bank.

Dine from the set menu, Monday to Friday between 11.30am and 5pm, and enjoy two courses for just £16.50 or three courses for £21.

Choices include comforting Ivy classics and international dishes such as the iconic restaurant’s shepherd’s pie and the chocolate bomb with hot salted caramel sauce.

The brasserie will also offer an extensive cocktail list.

And it appears diners cannot wait to check out the latest addition to Edinburgh’s newly-tagged Cuisine Quarter.

Garnier, who recently relocated to Edinburgh with his Scottish wife and family, reveals: “We are delighted to have received in excess of 7500 advanced bookings ahead of our official opening on Wednesday.

“This shows the people of Edinburgh are as excited about our launch as the team here are.”

Despite having healthy bookings, Garnier is also keen to emphasise this does not necessarily mean you won’t be able to get a table at the time of your choice.

Reflecting The Ivy Collection’s ethos of operating local restaurants for local diners, The Ivy on the Square will hold back a number of tables throughout the day and evening.

Garnier added: “The Scottish dining scene is booming and we are so pleased to be a part of it.

“We have been preparing for more than six months to bring The Ivy Collection to Scotland and are looking forward to opening the doors and bringing the inimitable service and vibrant surroundings for which The Ivy is loved and revered to St Andrew Square.”

The Ivy on The Square, St Andrew Square, opens next Wednesday. Opening times are Monday-Saturday 8am-12.30am, Sunday/Bank Holidays 9am-11pm, reservations 0131-526 4777 or book at www.theivyedinburgh.com