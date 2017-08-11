6 of the best comedy shows at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

If there’s one genre which is synonymous with the Edinburgh Fringe more than any other, it’s comedy, and this year is no different. We’ve had a dig through our recent reviews to bring you the best four and five star rated comedy shows on right now.

Trevor Lock’s Community Circle *****

“Anyone who truly enjoys audience participation needs to see this show, which also boasts quite the best bucket speech in history, a brilliant ­consideration of why weeing where you sit in an ­audience might actually be the thing to do, a painfully funny roll-call that owes nothing to Rowan Atkinson and everything to Lock – and left me in awe and wondering why Lock is not a household name.”

READ THE FULL REVIEW

Bannermans (Venue 357)

Until 27 August. Today 3pm.

Phil Nicholl: Your Wrong *****

“It is his most properly personal show ever, beautifully crafted, without a single comedy stitch that is not neat and secure.”

READ THE FULL REVIEW

Heroes @ Monkey Barrell (Venue 515)

Until 27 August. Today 9pm.

Sara Pascoe: LadsLadsLads ****

“With its ­occasional veneration of incest and wholesale dismissal of art at the world’s biggest arts ­festival, LadsLadsLads feels as determined an effort to shake some of Pascoe’s recently acquired fanbase as her dumping of her boyfriend for Christmas.”

READ THE FULL REVIEW

Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)

Until 27 August. Today 5:40pm.

Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic ****

“Eldjarn uses the Nordic countries as a giant toybox, introducing us to mannerisms and prejudices we didn’t even know existed.”

READ THE FULL REVIEW

Heroes@Monkey Barrell (Venue 515)

Until 27 August. Tomorrow 1:40pm.

Suzi Ruffell: Keeping It Classy ****

“This breezily entertaining hour from the ever-more accomplished Suzi Ruffell belies her insecurities about merely being a ‘mouthy cow’.”

READ THE FULL REVIEW

Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)

Until 27 August. Today 9:45pm.

Boris and Sergey’s One Man Extravaganza ****

“Sergey’s one-man show is a glorious paradigm of artistic over-indulgence.”

READ THE FULL REVIEW

Assembly George Square Theatre (Venue 8)

Until 28 August. Today 9:25pm.