5 top ways to bag a bargain

Want to enjoy more yet spend less? Here are our top tips to make that happen.

Depending on your personality, shopping can either be a joy or a chore. However, everyone loves a bargain, and shopping’s always more enjoyable when we’re making savings.

Want to know how to get some of UK’s best deals? Here’s our guide to High Street and online deals you can’t afford to miss, from brands like Nike, Argos, Tesco and more.

1. Take time to shop around

It’s an old ‘un but a good ‘un. If you see something you like, it might be available elsewhere for a fraction of the price. Set yourself some extra time to look around other stores for a better deal. You’d be surprised what you could save.

2. Follow your favourite stores on social media

Firms are always offering giveaways and coming up with competitions through their social media channels; it’s how they keep people interested. Companies like Dealslands UK make it even easier by hosting thousands of deals and discount vouchers on their website, as well as constantly updating their Facebook and Twitter with the latest bargains. Keep an eye out across your favourite social media sites, there are always deals.

3. In-store leaflets

When you’re at the checkouts after a tough slog, afraid to look at your wallet, having second thoughts about whether or not you really need those new massaging slippers-mp3 player combo, grab a leaflet with the store’s discount deals listed for the month. You won’t feel so stressed next time – although the massaging slippers will help too.

4. Coupons from local newspapers and magazines

Businesses are constantly advertising in local publications, and these adverts often come with coupons for money off certain items. Get those scissors out.

5. Go online for the best deals

Coupons and vouchers are also found online of course, and it is easy to find these with a simple search. Big brand names like Marks and Spencer and Currys offer regular deals.

Going online is the easiest and most efficient way to bag a bargain these days, so it’s worth checking out Dealslands UK for vouchers for over 4,000 online stores – register now to get automatic alerts for some of the best deals in Britain.