Video: young piper takes to Kilmarnock streets to practice

A young piper has taken to the streets of East Ayrshire to practice after he was forced to play outside by complaints from neighbours.

Warren Graham of Kilmarnock, has become a hit with locals after playing his bagpipes through the town centre on his way back from college.

Warren Graham practices in the streets of Kilmarnock. Picture and Video: Peter Telfer

Dedicated Warren used to practice at home but was forced to stop due to noise complaints from neighbours. Undeterred, he ventured outside to play and has now become a hit with the town’s residents.

Writing on Facebook his mother Joan said: “Our neighbours complained to East Ayrshire council and we’ve been told he can’t practice at the house.

“So this is how he practices. His choice, he just loves his bagpipes they have given him so much confidence.”

Among Warren’s growing group of fans are the workers and customers of Urquhart Opticians.

Peter Telfer, owner of the store on Portland Street, told of the positive impact Warren’s piping was having on the area.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Telfer said: “It’s brilliant, around half four without fail he comes down the street.

“People come to their windows, cars toot as he passes, it creates a good atmosphere for the area.

“Faces change and light up in our waiting room.”

Jim Faulds a teacher at Grange Academy said Warren is part of the newly formed Kilmarnock Schools Pipe Band and described Warren as “super keen” and said he had started learning less than a year ago.