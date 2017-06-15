Kilmarnock woman turns £10 note into £250,000

A Kilmarnock woman is celebrating today after walking into a shop to get change to pay for parking - and walking out £250,000 richer.

Marilyn Scott, a 27-year-old call centre worker from the Ayrshire town, had no coins for the parking meter and went into the nearest shop - a branch of RS McColl - to get change.

Marilyn is hoping to plan a trip to Disneyland - and Australia. Picture: SWNS

She bought a £2 scratchcard but only remembered it when she spotted the card in her handbag the next morning as she went to work.

Marilyn said: “When I saw [the scratchcard] in my handbag I actually thought to myself, ‘I could have been sitting here all day yesterday a winner’ – little did I know that I was right.

“Once I’d scratched it I couldn’t believe my eyes. I had to ask a couple of my colleagues to check if it was real; I thought there might be a misprint.

“I was flapping about the office by this point and they told me to go back to the shop to find out.

• READ MORE - Are you a mystery millionaire? £1m lottery ticket remains unclaimed

“The newsagent told me I’d have to phone Camelot but it was only 8am and the phone line didn’t open until 9am. Everyone in the office was touching my lucky scratchcard and I was floating about on cloud nine.

“My boss sent me home so I could make the call at 9am. Before I left I cancelled my overtime for the next day and the weekend – I was so excited that I didn’t think I’d be in any state to work.”

Marilyn recalled making the call to Camelot and then jumping around the house and phoning her stepdad, sisters and a few close friends.

• READ MORE - Millions in prizes left unclaimed by Scots lottery players

But Marilyn is no stranger to good fortune - especially when it comes to cash prizes.

She added: “I won £1,000 a few years ago when I texted in to a local radio station competition. At work recently there was a raffle for the top-performing staff and I won £1,000 of travel vouchers.

“My friend lives in Australia and has been asking me to go over to see her for years so when I won the vouchers I thought ‘now is my chance’ and booked flights.”

And Marilyn revealed that she is planning on treating her mum for her 60th birthday in October.

• READ MORE - Fife lottery winner misses out on £1m fortune

“When my sisters and I were young, mum always used to say to us ‘if I won the lottery I’ll take you to Disneyland’. With the win I’m going to be able to treat her instead. She’s 60 in October so I’m planning a family trip for then.

“I’ve always wanted to travel the world so I might try and squeeze in a trip to Europe as well.”

And what about the future?

“I would love to be a hairdresser so I am thinking about retraining. The win means I could even open my own shop eventually. It also means I can buy a house. I never thought I would ever have enough money for a deposit to buy my own home.”