Cat ‘hitches a ride’ from Liverpool to Kilmarnock

The Scottish SPCA are appealing for the owner of a cat that hitched a ride from Liverpool to Kilmarnock

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the discovery of the cat after she hopped out the back of the lorry at a garage in Kilmarnock.

Animal Rescue Officer Sheena MacTaggart said, “Billy from ATS Garage gave me a call to say that a cat had stowed away on a delivery truck that had just arrived.

“When I arrived at the garage the team had very kindly given her the run of the office to keep her safe and out of harm’s way.

“After a bit of digging about we found that the vehicle she’d arrived in had come non-stop from Liverpool. As she’s not microchipped we have no

way of contacting her owners, but we’re sure someone is missing her!

“We’ve called her Laurie for the time being as a nod to her long trip from home, and she’s currently being looked after at our Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

“It’s not every day that I get a call like this, but I hope it can end on a happy note and we can get her back home.”

Anyone who recognises Laurie is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline on 03000 999 999.