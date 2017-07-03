Police probe suspicious death of three-week-old girl in Inverness

The death of a three-week-old baby girl in Inverness is being treated as suspicious.

Mikayla Haining died on Thursday June 8 after being taken to Raigmore Hospital in the Highland city.

Police Scotland initially said the death was unexplained as officers tried to established the circumstances, but the death is now being treated as suspicious.

An appeal has been made for anyone with information on Mikayla’s death to contact officers.

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: “Following extensive inquiries, we can now confirm that the circumstances surrounding Mikayla Haining’s death are suspicious.

“Our investigation remains ongoing at this time, as we work towards establishing the full set of circumstances that led to Mikayla’s death, and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”