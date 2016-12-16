Fairytale Scots castle owned by Danish tycoon to be revamped

A Scottish castle owned by a Danish billionaire is to undergo an extensive revamp.

Aldourie Castle, which overlooks Loch Ness, was bought by Anders Povlsen - the Danish tycoon who owns a number of Scottish estates - in 2014, for £15 million.

And the Aarhus-based businessman is keen to do up the luxurious property, which can be hired out for a two-night stay for £15,000.

Povlsen is reportedly keen on adding an extension to the kitchen, a new garage range, a wall enclosing the driveway and a bridge.

It is understood that the plans have been sent to Highland Council for permission.

Aldourie Castle, the name of which derives from the Gaelic meaning ‘dark water’, is sited on the east shore of Loch Ness.

The castle is the seat of the Laird of Dunbar, and is situated on a 500-acre private estate.