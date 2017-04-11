Skye set for starting role in new King Arthur tourism drive

Some of Scotland’s most spectacular landscapes are to take centre stage in a new tourism campaign to capitalise on a blockbuster film on the legend of King Arthur.

The Isle of Skye and Wester Ross were used as filming locations for Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which will see Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam take on the lead role.

UK tourism leaders have unveiled plans for a six-week international campaign showcasing locations in the film, due for release next month, which also used Windsor Great Park and the Forest of Dean in England, as well as Snowdonia in Wales.

Among the famous locations deployed in Scotland were the Quiraing on Skye and the Bealach na Ba pass on the Applecross peninsula.

The tourism body has joined forces with movie giants Warner Bros to help promote some of the key locations, which also include the Devil’s Pulpit in Killearn, Stirlingshire, as well as other historical sites, including Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Ritchie, director of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Sherlock, and writer-producer Lionel Wigram feature alongside Hunnan and co-star Jude Law in a new behind-the-scenes video showcasing various locations.

VisitBritain marketing director Clare Mullin said: “From watching the sunset from the Old Man of Storr on Skye to walking in King Arthur’s footsteps in majestic Snowdonia, Britain’s epic scenery, ancient history and magical landscapes have the power to transform holiday experiences into the stuff of legends.

“Our collaboration with Warner Bros is a fantastic opportunity to showcase to a global audience the legendary experiences only available in Britain, inspiring people to book a trip right now to discover their own epic stories.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, which is planning extensive promotion of the locations used in Ritchie’s film, said: “Skye has provided stunning backdrops to a host of high-profile movies in recent years, including The BFG, Macbeth and Prometheus.

“Also featuring spectacular footage of Wester Ross, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword presents us with another opportunity to promote Scotland, not only as a wonderful set-jetting destination, but to highlight this country’s connection to the man behind the myth, which is particularly fitting in our Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

“From world heritage sites to ancient monuments, cultural traditions to our myths, stories and legends – the year-long programme will spotlight some of our greatest assets and icons as well as our hidden gems.”