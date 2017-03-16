Princess Diana's body armour goes on display at Edinburgh Castle

The body armour worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, as she walked through a minefield has gone on display at Edinburgh Castle.

Some of the most iconic images of her were captured during a visit to Angola in 1997, just months before she was killed in a car crash in Paris.

Now the protective outfit, and some of those memorable photographs of Diana, have been given pride of place at one of the nation's most popular attractions - thanks to a Scottish charity.

It has gone on display at the National War Museum at the castle along with a range of decommissioned weapons, safety equipment and mine detectors as part of a new exhibition on the work of the Dumfries-based HALO Trust, the world's largest mine-clearing organisation.

Founded in 1988, the HALO Trust has more than 6000 staff working in conflict and post-conflict zones in 19 countries and territories, saving lives and restoring communities threatened by landmines and other weapons of war.

Staged by National Museums Scotland ahead of the 30th anniversary of the charity in 2018, the exhibition will examine the development of the organisation and its current work, traces conflicts around the world and explore the devastating effect landmines have on communities.

Maureen Barrie, exhibitions officer at NMS, which is staging the exhibition until March 2018, said: “This exhibition will offer a fascinating insight into the work of the HALO Trust.

"Over the past 30 years it has been working all over the world decommissioning mines, providing risk education and helping vulnerable communities get back on track.

"The exhibition will highlight the importance of the organisation’s ongoing work and how lives have been transformed as a result of this.”

James Cowan, chief executive of the HALO Trust, said: “We are honoured to be the subject of this exhibition. It is a tribute to the work of tens of thousands of local people over nearly 30 years who have made their own communities safer by clearing landmines and the debris of war.

"I hope it will provide Scottish and international visitors to the museum with a picture of the dedication required to put countries back on their feet after conflict and of the great impact HALO has had, and continues to have, on people’s lives.”