Two weeks left to choose Scotland’s Heroine

The public have two weeks left to decide on Scotland’s Heroine.

Voting to choose the first female to feature in the Hall of Heroes at the National Wallace Monument in Stirling is due to close at the end of the month.

Sophia Jex-Blake was one of the leading figures in the long and often bitter fight for the right of women to train as doctors. Picture: Contributed

Almost 4,000 votes have been cast from across the globe, both online and at the monument, since the campaign launched in January.

Fourteen women have been shortlisted to join other historical Scottish figures including King Robert the Bruce, Sir Walter Scott and Robert Burns in the gallery.

The shortlist features pioneering engineers Victoria Drummond and Dorothee Pullinger.

Also in the running are those who were among the first women to attend university, including Sophia Jex-Blake.

Many others dedicated their lives to helping those in need, including Elsie Inglis, Maggie Keswick Jencks, Jane Haining and Mary Slessor.

Those recognised for their contribution to the arts include Margaret Macdonald Mackintosh, Mairi Mhor nan Oran and Jean Redpath.

Women identified for their talent in their chosen field are Nancy Riach and Mary Somerville.

The deadline to vote is March 31.