Top things to do around Glencoe

Dramatic and romantic with a rich history, Glencoe is a must-visit destination filled with things to do

From extreme sports to gentle strolls in the countryside, it has something for everyone. Here are the top five things you can do

The highlands have so much for visitors to explore

Explore the land

Glencoe is a place of extraordinary natural beauty, perfect for exploring on foot. There are a range of walks that you can take in the area that will bring you up close and personal with flora and fauna.

The picturesque Lochan Glencoe trails are great for walkers of all ages and abilities. Visitors can wander through ornamental woodlands, take in reflections in the water, and snap views of the mountains.

An increasingly popular visitor attraction in the Glencoe area is the Highland Titles Nature Reserve, home to pretty walks in a Scottish conservation area. Walkers can stroll past Lochans, spot red deer, pine martens, and red squirrel, and enjoy spectacular views of Loch Linnhe and the mountains.

Buy your own little piece of Scotland

As you style yourself as a Lord or Lady you can talk to volunteers about the conservation work and local flora and fauna, and even camp on the estate. The Lairds and Ladies of Glencoe can also attend a fantastic annual gathering, wear a specially designed tartan, and meet up with people from around the world.

As you style yourself as a Lord or Lady you can talk to volunteers about the conservation work and local flora and fauna, and even camp on the estate. The Lairds and Ladies of Glencoe can also attend a fantastic annual gathering, wear a specially designed tartan, and meet up with people from around the world.

Discover the local history

The National Trust for Scotland's visitor centre in Glencoe is a great place to find out more about local history. There are interactive exhibits exploring the ancient landscape, native wildlife and major events in the area’s past, breathtaking views of Glencoe, a woodland trail of important sites, and refreshments in the visitor centre café.

Get a taste of Highland life in times gone by at the Glencoe and North Lorn Folk Museum, housed in traditional 18th century thatched cottages. The museum tells the story of Glencoe and its people through a fascinating collection of costumes, toys, objects and Jacobite relics and weapons.

Go extreme

Hardy walkers will appreciate the rugged charm of The Devil’s Staircase walk, part of the West Highland Way, which gives extraordinary views over Glencoe as a reward for a steep uphill climb.

Families and adventurers can try their hand at watersports in Glencoe, like sea kayaking with Paddle Lochaber, while mountain bikers should head to the Glencoe Mountain Resort / to tackle challenging downhill routes or cycle along a stretch of the West Highland Way.

Experienced mountaineering fans should make sure they bag one of the Munroes in the area, like impressive Buachaille Etive Mor, Buachaille Etive Beag or Sgorr Dhearg.

Treasure-hunting

Geocachers enjoy discovering unseen corners of the country, using the GPS app on their smartphones to track down 'hidden treasure'. There are hundreds of these little treasures scattered around the Highlands, some where the only goal is discovery, others leading to adventure. Find this trackable coin when you visit the Highlands and take it on to its next journey. Just make sure you log the details on www.geogaching.com for your fellow noble adventurers to follow.

