Stirling residents in bid to buy Bonnie Prince Charlie house

RESIDENTS have formed a development trust to try to buy a Grade A-listed mansion near Stirling, which Bonnie Prince Charlie made his headquarters in 1746.

Bannockburn House, which sits in extensive private grounds near the M9 on the outskirts of the city, was put on the market earlier this year.

The now-dilapidated mansion, occupied only by caretakers for the last 40 years, is said to have been commissioned in 1675.

In 1746, after the Battle of Culloden, the Jacobite-supporting owner, the third Baronet Sir Hugh Paterson, a relative of the Jacobite commander the Earl of Mar, entertained The Young Pretender, Charles Edward Stuart, there.

The Prince caught a fever and was nursed back to health by Sir Hugh’s niece, Clementina Walkinshaw, who would go on to become his lover and the mother of his only child, and briefly made the house his headquarters.

A bullet hole still remains in the wall where the head of the bed was, in the room which Prince Charles occupied.

Legend has it that it was caused by the bullet of an assassin fired through the bedroom window.

The house was put up for sale for £1.25 million earlier this year after the current owner, octogenarian businessman Peter Drake, won a court order for vacant possession.

More than 2000 people recently attended at “open weekend” at the historic house, organised by community volunteers who have now former a trust to launch a community buyout bid.

Local SNP councillor Alasdair MacPherson, who is part of the newly formed trust, said Bannockburn House could be run on the same model as 14th century Callendar House in Falkirk, now a major cultural centre and museum.

Trust members hope a contribution from the £10 million Scottish Land Fund will enable the community of Bannockburn to buy the mansion.

The selling agents have given them until Christmas to come up with a bid.

Councillor MacPherson said: “We are going full tilt on a community buyout.

“The chief executive of Historic Scotland attended our open days at the weekend and has given us some advice on how to move forward with this.

“We also had the location director for ‘Outlander’ on site, saying he would like to consider the building for future work.

“It’s clear there’s a lot the community could do with Bannockburn House and we want to keep it for the community.

“Callendar House in Falkirk is run by the Falkirk Community Trust and that may be a good template for us to look at.”

Bannockburn Community Council has written to Mr Drake, to formally lodge an interest.

The development trust must now instruct a valuation of the building and use that as a basis to negotiate a price.

Chris Ashton, a spokesman for the selling agents, said: “The community of Bannockburn has done an amazing job with the house and organising the open days.

“We are very happy to work with them. We’d love the house to end up in the community’s hands, but it has to be the right offer, within the right timescale. My concern is that Mr Drake is a very elderly gentleman.”

The new development trust hopes to use Holyrood’s Community Empowerment Act to buy Bannockburn House, using money from the Scottish Land Fund.

The trust hope that if a buyout takes place, experts from the Engine Shed in Stirling - Scotland’s first dedicated building conservation centre - may be able to help the building to its former glory.

