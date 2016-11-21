St Andrews historic Old Course named best in the world

IT is known as the ‘home of golf’ and now St Andrews historic Old Course has been named best in the world.

Scotland’s oldest course was awarded the top accolade at the 2016 World Gold Awards for a third year in a row.

The iconic course, which is open to the public, was also named best course in Scotland and Europe.

“We are delighted to see the world’s most famous links recognised with this prestigious award,” said Euan Loudon, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust.

“This award not only recognises the exceptional condition and playability of the Old Course, it also recognises every aspect of the memorable experiences we strive to deliver at the Home of Golf on a daily basis.

“None of this would be possible without the dedication, commitment and excellence of our entire team, this award is great recognition and a fitting tribute to their continued efforts.”