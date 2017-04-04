Scotsman 200: Evacuations as nation goes back to war

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of The Scotsman, we are dipping into our archives to bring you a selection of some of the biggest stories of the last two centuries. This month we are showcasing the two world wars, reproducing The Scotsman’s original coverage of many of the wartime events which directly touched Scotland, such as the scuttling of the German fleet at Scapa Flow, the loss of the Iolaire, German air attacks on Scotland over the Forth, and the surprise arrival of Rudolf Hess at Eaglesham. Today we feature the outbreak of the First World War.

Monday, September 4, 1939

A State of War

The die is cast, and we are at war. Since Friday morning when it was learned that Germany had moved her forces against Poland, no one can have believed that it would be possible for us to stay out, if the German attack went on. The British Government quite rightly decided to give Germany a last chance. Mr Chamberlain has been bitterly criticised for this decision, but surely it was wise. Nothing was lost by the delay, for the interval was used to complete our military arrangements, and to carry through the evacuation scheme – preparations that could be made more quickly and conveniently while we were still technically at peace. But, apart from that, surely it was desirable that Herr Hitler should be given an opportunity to draw back before his forces became to heavily engaged. It was improbable that he would take the chance offered to him, and Mr Chamberlain said as much; but when the issue is peace or war – life or death – a pause for last-minute reflections should, if possible, be imposed upon the warmonger. Mr Chamberlain has been very much criticised, and very much misunderstood during the past twelve months. This, it may be hoped, will end an unhappy chapter in our party politics. We do not want to indulge in recrimination at this hour, when the great need is to close the ranks and present a united front to the enemy, but it is not because there is nothing to say in the grave miscalculations of the Parliamentary Opposition that we forbear. Let us have done with all that, and put a seal upon our lips and a bridle on our pen, using our intelligence and our energy not to score party points or to pursue political vendettas, but solely to promote the national interests, and the wider interests of freedom which we believe to be in our keeping, in this critical hour.

It is for the Opposition to say. They have refused to join the Government – in the meantime at least. They prefer to maintain an attitude of detachment, and there may be no harm in that, if they resolve henceforth to speak with restraint and discretion. But it would have been still better if they had accepted Mr Chamberlain’s invitation to enter the Government. We shall almost certainly need a Government of all parties on a completely national basis before we see this business through, but that will no doubt come in time.

In the meantime, the Government have been temporarily strengthened by the inclusion of Mr Churchill and Mr Eden. Mr Churchill will join the War Cabinet of nine principal Ministers, where he is sure to be a tower of strength. For War administration Mr Churchill has gifts that none of his contemporaries possess, now that Mr Lloyd George must be considered too old for executive responsibility. The War Cabinet seems to be on the large side for quick and harmonious decisions, but it would be difficult to know whom to leave out. Lord Hankley is no doubt included for his experience of Cabinet administration and of the work of the Committee of Imperial Defence; each of the other members is responsible for a Department of State that should be represented in a War Cabinet. In practice, one or two members may show sufficient strength and initiation to dominate the others, and that is a role that may well fall to Mr Churchill in the long run, as it fell to Mr Lloyd George in the last war. The country will not tolerate any slackness, any lack of energy, any weakness of resolution in the conduct of the war. War is a grim affair, and it cannot be successfully carried on in a leisurely and soft-hearted way. Our easy democratic methods must be abandoned; the country must be told clearly and incisively what it has to do, and firm steps must be taken to see that the instructions are implicitly observed. We must expect to be under strict discipline, and we must make without grumbling the sacrifices required of us. At the same time, if the people are to be subjected to stringent orders, we must have leaders who inspire confidence, who have courage, initiative, and resolution, who will not be afraid to tell the people the truth, and who will demand the sacrifices needed for victory even at the risk of their own position and reputation.

On the enemy side the leadership will have all the incisiveness of dictatorship; we shall have to evolve equal incisiveness without the brutality. This, as His Majesty said in the noble message broadcast to his people yesterday, is “a grave hour, perhaps the most fateful in our history.” We believe in our cause, we believe that the future of European civilisation is in our hands. We must be worthy of that trust by giving of our best, both leaders and people alike.

Evacuation from Edinburgh

Edinburgh has just witnessed one of the strangest tasks ever set its educational services – the organisation and carrying through of a great trek out into the countryside of schoolchildren and mothers with younger children seeking refuge from the dangers of the war. In common with other vulnerable cities, Edinburgh has sent thousands into the comparative safety of small country towns and villages scattered from Berwick to Inverness-shire. A programme of 80 trains has, in the space of two days, enabled 31,000 persons to leave Edinburgh behind for the time being. In addition, hundreds of handicapped children attending the Special Schools of the city have been safely housed in country mansions hurriedly sought, equipped, and staffed for this purpose. Expectant mothers have been specially transported to homes specially prepared for their reception, and plans are afoot for the removal of certain classes of cripple children and blind persons.

Journey by steamer to Kintyre

At Campbeltown nearly 3000 school children, infants and mothers, evacuated from Glasgow, were landed from two special steamers. The quay and harbour had been barricaded off, but dense crowds lined the front, and the children passed through cheering ranks of local people and visitors. Many of the children had never before seen the sea, and they regarded the six hours sail from the Broomielaw, Glasgow, in the nature of a wonderful holiday. In many cases small parties of children are housed in remote farms miles from the main roads.

Closed theatres

Edinburgh theatres, like other theatres throughout the country, are closed, and will remain until the authorities sanction their reopening.

This enforced idleness has hit the stage badly, and many actors and actresses are without employment. About half the members of the Howard & Wyndham Players, the repertory company which has been performing at the Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, have left for their homes; the other half – chiefly male members of the company – remain in Edinburgh. One of them has already offered his services to the Auxiliary Fire Brigade, and others are on the point of taking up war work. Practically all of them are liable to be conscripted.

Precautions at Edinburgh Zoo

Extensive measures have been taken for the safeguarding of the animals in the event of an air raid. Arrangements have been made for members of the staff to be on duty night and day henceforth. There were only a few dangerous snakes at the Park, and these have already been disposed of, while all the other animals are well protected.

