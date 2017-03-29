Scotsman 200: Britain’s request rejected – now it is war

To mark the 200th anniversary of The Scotsman, we are dipping into our archives to bring you a selection of some of the biggest stories of the last two centuries. This month we are recalling the two world wars, reproducing The Scotsman’s original coverage of many of the wartime events which directly touched Scotland, such as the scuttling of the German fleet at Scapa Flow, the loss of the Iolaire, German air attacks on Scotland over the Forth, and the surprise arrival of Rudolf Hess at Eaglesham. Today we start with the declaration of war, 1914.

Wednesday 5 August, 1914

​Britain and Germany at war

Great Britain declared war against Germany at 11 o’clock last night. A declaration of war was also made by Germany.

Earlier in the day a British Ultimatum was addressed to Germany protesting against the German violation of Belgium’s neutrality, and demanding a reply before midnight.

The British request was summarily rejected, and the British Government have declared to the German Government that a state of war exists between the two countries as from 11pm on August 4.

The British Note conveying an Ultimatum to Germany was sent direct to Sir E. Goschen our Ambassador at Berlin, a copy being at the same time forwarded to the German Embassy.

Sir Edward Grey asked Prince Lichnowsky, the German Ambassador, to see him at the Foreign Office this morning.

It has been arranged that the United States will take over the affairs of the German Embassy.

The King, in a message to Admiral Sir John Jellicoe, sends an assurance of his confidence that the officers and men of the Fleets will revive and renew the old glories of the Royal Navy, and prove once again the sure shield of Britain and her Empire in the hour of trial.

Two Turkish battleships built and building in this country, and two destroyer leaders ordered by the Government of Chile, have been taken over by the British Government.

Admiral Sir J.R. Jellicoe has been appointed to the supreme command of the British Home Fleets, and Rear-Admiral Charles E. Madden has been appointed his Chief of the Staff.

The King, in a message to the people of the Overseas Dominions, expresses his appreciation of the messages received from them “at this time of trial.”

The momentous announcement of the British Ultimatum to Germany was made by Mr Asquith in the House of Commons yesterday afternoon.

Mr Asquith told how the King of Belgium had asked for “diplomatic intervention” by this country to prevent the threatened German infringement of Belgian neutrality.

This was however too late for the German Ambassador had already officially intimated that, in the view of the threat of a French attack across Belgium, open quote “which was the plan, according to an impeachable information,” Germany had “consequently to disregard Belgian neutrality as a matter of life and death.”

The Prime Minister said this was not “in any sense satisfactory communication, and the British Government had again asked for and assurance with regard to Belgium’s neutrality, and expected an answer before midnight.”

Mr Asquith read a message from the King, saying he was calling out the Army Reserve and embodying the Territorials.

German forces have entered Belgium near Verviers and are marching on France.

The Germans are also advancing on France through Luxemburg, another independent state, whose integrity has been ruthlessly violated. Three German columns are pressing forward in the direction of Longwy, Villerupt, and Thionville.

After firing on the town of Bona, Algeria, the German producer Breslau steamed towards the west, where she is said to have been engaged with the British Fleet.

The diplomatic rupture between Germany and France is now complete. The German Ambassador, who has left Paris, informed the French Government that Germany considers herself at war with France.

The German Emperor addressed the Reichstag Deputies, and called upon the party leaders to come forward and give him their hands in witness that they were firmly resolved, without distinction of party or creed, to hold together with him “through thick and thin, through need and death.”

Germany is to raise a credit of £250,000,000, to meet non-recurring extraordinary expenditure.

Germany has made representations to Italy for help, but Italy holds to her attitude of neutrality.

The German liner Kronprinzessin Cecilie, with two millions of specie [coins] on board, has succeeded in returning to American waters, having arrived at Bar Harbour, Maine, yesterday morning.

In some parts of this country the demand for provisions and food-stuffs was excessive yesterday, and many shops were closed. Retail prices were advanced by as much as 50 per cent.

Twenty weeks’ supply of wheat or flour, or 12,610,000 quarters, is estimated by Dornbusch, to be in sight for the United Kingdom, independent of stocks held at present through the country.

An order in Council has been issued declaring it expedient that the Government should have control over the railways in Great Britain.

In consequence of the government assuming control of the railways, military commands and requisitions will take precedence over all passenger and freight traffic, and all special and excursion trains in Scotland has been cancelled.

American tourists stranded in Europe will, it is expected, be relieved by 2,500,000 dollars in gold, to be sent in an armoured cruiser by the Government, while vessels will be sent to convey the tourists home.

Thursday 6 August, 1914

Food supplies and trade

There was a continuance of the abnormal demand for provisions which was sold at prices that had in some cases been further increased.

In Glasgow and some other towns, however there were signs of an abatement of public and society in regard to food supplies.

One large warehouse in Glasgow reduced the price of flour by 4d. per stone.

Edinburgh and Leith flour millers announced a further advance of one 1s. 6d. Per sack.

Owners of mills in different parts of the country have decided to see to resort to short time.

Friday 7 August, 1914

Scottish banks: appeal to public

The offices of the Scottish banks will be reopened this morning for business as usual.

Arrangements have been made from meeting the reasonable requirements of the public, as shown by the following notice which will be posted in the various officers: – Notice.

1. Customers of the bank are reminded that only small sums of cash are actually required for ordinary purposes. Checks should, therefore, be used for making payments to the utmost extent possible.

2. This is a great national emergency. The banks are not in any way responsible for the financial situation which has arisen, but they have made arrangements which will be amply sufficient for meeting all reasonable needs.

3. Depositors are assured that their interests are absolutely protected. Under the moratorium the obligation of the banks to pay deposits ceases for the time, but they are anxious that their customers should be put in a position to meet payments from this for necessary requirements.

4. The notes of the Scottish banks are now legal tender throughout their branches in Scotland, and the wish of the government as expressed by the Chancellor of the Exchequer being that gold should not be parted with merely to be hoarded.

Patriotism,therefore, demands that all should join in strengthening the hands of the banks at this time of national trial.

The full text of this edited extract can be found at The Scotsman Digital Archive