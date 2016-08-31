Rare collection of Paisley Pattern fabrics unveiled

A collection of rare textiles, many not seen by the public for decades, have been revealed at the Paisley Museum to mark the launch of the PaisleyMake Festival of Creativity and Design.

The Paisley Museum is the subject of ambitious £56.7million plans to turn it into an international-class visitor attraction and it is intended that the textiles collection become a key exhibit in the refurbished museum.

The plans for the museum and wider regeneration of the town centre form part of the Paisley’s bid to become UK City of Culture 2021.

The PaisleyMake Festival of Creativity and Design is a four-day celebration of creativity and welcomes makers and artists from around the world for a range of seminars and workshops.

Renfrewshire Council Leader, Mark Macmillan, said: “We are proud to be bringing some of the most respected figures from Scotland’s creative and design communities to Paisley for the inaugural PaisleyMake festival. The town is a fitting host for such an event as there few places with the textiles tradition, heritage and talent as Paisley.

“That tradition continues today with the UK’s largest leather manufacturer, Scottish Leather Group, being based in Renfrewshire. The company plays an important role in the local economy and we are pleased to have their involvement in PaisleyMake too.

“Events such as this underline the vibrant cultural scene in Paisley and highlight the pedigree of the Paisley 2021 bid to become UK City of Culture which will benefit the whole of Renfrewshire.”

Paisley’s bid for UK City of Culture 2021aims to transform the town and Renfrewshire’s future by using its unique cultural and heritage offering as the home of the Paisley Pattern and one-time centre of the global textile industry.

Bids are expected to be lodged with the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport in Spring 2017.

