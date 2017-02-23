Picture quiz: Edinburgh New Town landmarks

TO MARK the launch of Edinburgh’s Georgian Shadows, the fantastic new lightshow event celebrating 250 years since James Craig’s New Town plan, we thought we’d brush up on our New Town knowledge and highlight ten of the World Heritage Site’s foremost public buildings, residences and landmarks.

How many iconic landmarks from the first phase of the New Town can you name?

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland