On this day in 1947: Waverley paddle steamer launched

On this day in 1947 the paddle steamer Waverley was launched from the A&J Inglis yard on the Clyde.

The Waverley is the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world.

She was in danger of being decommissioned in the early 70s, but in 1974 she was bought by enthusiasts from the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society for the bargain price of one pound from owners CalMac.

She underwent a major rebuild in 2000, and passengers can still cruise the Clyde from Glasgow to Dunoon and the isles of Bute and Arran during the summer months.