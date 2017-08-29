New lease of life for Paisley’s historic Russell Institute

A HISTORIC architectural landmark in Paisley has been handed a new lease of life after laying empty for six years.

The Russell Institute in Paisley lain vacant for six years but has now reopened as offices following a multi-million pound overhaul.

The Russell Institute , Paisley. Picture: Historic Environment Scotland

Originally built as a child welfare clinic in 1927, the structure has long been regarded as one of Paisley’s finest buildings and boasts a Category A listing.

However, after closing down in 2011, the former health centre lay vacant and fears began to grow for the crumbling building’s future.

In 2015, it was revealed that a contractor had been appointed with a view to launching a £5 million renovation of the building.

After two years, the work is now complete and the main bulk of the building converted for office use for Skills Development Scotland and Renfrewshire Council.

Many of the building’s most valued features, such as its ornate sculptures, staircase, balustrades and balcony, have been retained and tastefully restored.

The work is regarded as a key component of Paisley’s ambitious bid to be crowned UK City of Culture 2021.

For those desperate to have a peek inside at the finished article, the 90-year-old building will be open to the public on 2 and 3 September as part of Doors Open Day.