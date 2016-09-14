National Trust Scotland open to converting properties into hotels

THE head of the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has said that he is open to the idea of selling off heritage sites to be converted into hotels.

Simon Skinner, chief executive for NTS, revealed that this drastic measure was due to deep cuts in funding the charity are receiving.

Mr Skinner said that he is hopeful that some developers would be interested in making offers on some disused building which are “wind and watertight”, but lying empty.

The chief executive did say that he would only be open to these plans if they were “sympathetic” to the history of the building.

While legal issues may prevent NTS from the outright selling of some properties, Mr Skinner said he would also be open to offering long-term leases.

Under new plans for the NTS, the charity will concentrate funds on “priority” properties, such as Culzean Castle. This would leave other properties - like the Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Hill House in Helensburgh - without funds.

Mr Skinner told The Times: “They are certainly not going to have any great level of investment in them but, to be frank, they are not getting it now anyway.”

He also added that without funding, NTS might have to start looking at the possibility of closing properties down to the public.

Speaking at a public consultation Mr Skinner added: “Every other month I will get across my desk (a request) to take on a building or a piece of landscape and the sad reality is that unless it’s coming with a significant endowment to cover the running costs we are not in a position to take that on and we have to say no.”

Mr Skinner hopes to invest in key properties to help them appeal to a younger generation, as some remote properties have as few as one visitor a day. But he reassured people that the bid to increase footfall wouldn’t see historical sites turned into a “carnival”.

NTS have recently had a 30 per cent reduction in funding, and are faced with future deep cuts and the added uncertainty of the impact that Brexit will have on the charity.

NTS currently receives £165,000 a year from the EU in common agricultural policy payments and could also trigger difficulties in recruiting specialist staff from Europe.

Mr Skinner said that the situation remains uncertain for NTS.

“We’d have to start thinking about closing properties down to the public. It would be anything that causes us a significant drop in income. It could be triggered by something like a significant adjustment in stock values, it could be a significant fall in visitor numbers as a result of Brexit and freedom of movement, these are the kind of headwinds we face.”

