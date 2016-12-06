Loch Ness Monster sightings at highest level ‘since 2000’

Sightings of the Loch Ness Monster are at their highest since the year 2000, the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register has confirmed.

Gary Campbell, keeper of the register, told the Press and Journal that it had been a ‘fantastic year’ for sightings of Nessie, which he attributed to the rise of smartphones and webcams.

Mr Campbell said that, for the first time, two of the seven sightings occurred on the same day by different people at different locations on the loch.

Another two sightings were via webcam - including one from a viewer in the USA.

Mr Campbell added: “It means that there are more people than ever before looking for Nessie - which would explain the rise in sightings.”

With less than a month until the end of the year, there have been seven sightings of one of Scotland’s best-loved creatures.

The most recent sighting was on August 21, when Ian Campbell - a government worker from Argyll - spotted two creatures near the shore of Loch Ness measuring over 30ft.

On the same day another visitor to the area, named only as Mr Smith, spotted a similar shape in the water. He reported seeing some ‘dark or black shapes’ moving in the water close to Urquhart Castle.