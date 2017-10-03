In Pictures: Outlaw King shoots at Glasgow Cathedral

Have your say

The production team behind Netflix’s upcoming Robert the Bruce drama have been spotted filming in and around Glasgow Cathedral today.

The crew of Outlaw King, a historical drama about the legendary Scottish monarch, brought medieval armour and horses to the 800-year-old building as they shot scenes for the upcoming show.

Outlaw King shoots at Glasgow cathedral. Picture: John Devlin

Filming has already taken place across Scotland and locations already featured include, Linlithgow Palace and Mugdock Castle , near Milngavie.

The movie is written and directed by Scot, David Mackenzie and will be distributed by streaming service Netflix.

READ MORE: Outlaw King film crew build medieval village around Mugdock Castle

On April 24, 2017, Outlaw King was announced with Star Trek star Chris Pine and Ben Foster starring as Robert the Bruce and James Douglas, Lord of Douglas respectively.

Outlaw King shoots at Glasgow cathedral. Picture: John Devlin

The movie is described as “a true David and Goliath story of how the great 14th Century Scottish ‘Outlaw King’ Robert the Bruce used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the much larger and better equipped occupying English army.”

The film is expected to be released on Netflix next year.

Outlaw King shoots at Glasgow cathedral. Picture: John Devlin

Outlaw King shoots at Glasgow cathedral. Picture: John Devlin