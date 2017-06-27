Search

In pictures: Edinburgh’s best-preserved ghost signs

70-year-old signage from Mr Boni's ice cream shop has recently been uncovered and will be preserved. Picture: Christine Vincenti

70-year-old signage from Mr Boni's ice cream shop has recently been uncovered and will be preserved. Picture: Christine Vincenti

Share this article
0
Have your say

EDINBURGH is an ancient city and has played host to countless merchants and businesses over the course of its long life-span.

An ageing town requires a fresh coat every so often and during renovations old shops, cafés and factories can momentarily come back to life.

Here are some of the best examples of ghost signage across the Scottish capital.

Thank you to Leila Kean, curator of the Edinburgh Ghost Signs Facebook page, for kindly allowing us to reproduce some of the photographs included in our list.

Back to the top of the page