How Edinburgh looked in the 1950s

The North British Hotel (now the Balmoral Hotel) pictured in 1955. Picture: TSPL

We’ve dipped into our picture archive once again to bring you some images of Scotland’s capital in the 1950s.

Expect to see an unrecognisable Leith Street, a lot of trams and several shops you’d forgotten existed.

