How did Edinburgh get its name?

Mystery surrounds how Scotland’s capital came to be known as Edinburgh.

Despite much of the city’s history traceable to the middle-ages, Edinburgh holds one secret close to its heart - how it got its name.

For centuries, historians have been left puzzled by a frustrating lack of evidence on the matter.

“The short answer is.. it is very complicated,” explains Historian Dr Richard Sowerby, from the University of Edinburgh.

“We know the name in its current form comes from Old English, when Edinburgh was part of the Kingdom of Northumbria.

READ MORE - Map: Where in Scotland does your surname come from?

“Before that, we think it was part of a Welsh Speaking Kingdom called Gododdin, when it was probably called something like Eidyn”.

It is not known exactly how far the Kingdom of the Gododdin extended across Scotland, or for how long, but some historians believe the area now known as Edinburgh was Welsh speaking until the 7th century.

Curiously, for a city that would come to play such an important part of the history of Scotland, there is not much reference to Edinburgh before the 12th century.

READ MORE - Why is there a monument to Abraham Lincoln in Edinburgh?

“The earliest reference [to the name] we have is of a 7th century siege in Eidyn, somewhere like where the modern castle is today,” Dr Sowerby explained.

“Some historians think that the 7th century siege was when the Welsh Kingdom ended, but we really don’t know.

“We don’t even know how the name was spelt.”

Scottish heritage: Scotland’s people, places and history

After a period of English rule, Edinburgh became part of Scotland in the 12th century when King David I established it as one of the country’s earliest royal burghs.

Dr Sowerby said: “David I made Edinburgh one of his burrows and we know that Queen Margaret, his mother, set up an Abbey at Holyrood, but it was really not on the map before that.

“The problem is, the area was Welsh speaking, then English, then Gaelic, and with all these different languages, we aren’t able to work out how it was originally spelt,” he added.

So for a city that spends much of its time projected onto the world’s stage, some mysteries look set to remain.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY